A Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after getting the opportunity to take photos with Davido

In a video, he was blocked by Davido's men and he had to plead with the singer to allow him come in and take a photo

The singer did not only grant his request but also made him smile after stating that he knew him from TikTok

A Nigerian man's dream came true when he had the chance to meet Davido, one of Africa's most popular musicians.

The fan's excitement was evident as he shared a video of his encounter with Davido on TikTok.

Nigerian man overjoyed as he poses with Davido

Man gushes over encounter with Davido

The fan, identified on the platform as @officialdanny4, had been eager to take a photo with Davido.

However, his initial attempt was thwarted by the singer's security team, who blocked his path.

Undeterred, the fan pleaded with Davido to allow him to take a photo. To his surprise, Davido not only granted his request but also went out of his way to make him feel special.

Davido revealed that he was already familiar with the fan, having seen his videos on TikTok.

This statement clearly meant a lot to the fan, who was beaming with joy as he took his photo with Davido.

"Davido said he knows me from TikTok. Davido is too kind," he captioned the clip.

Reactions as man meets Davido

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people taunted the man for getting so excited and trying hard to get a fellow man's attention.

@ancient and modern said:

"Honestly I can't do this bro, you guys dey try, it's not pride but honestly I can't."

@Vøľťǎğė said:

"You are outside but dem dey push you."

@EMP£RO said:

"I feel ashamed for people doing this kind of thing what’s the joy?"

@Mr pocho said:

"Bro we for abuja we no d famzy celeb oo, na so wande coal enter wan restaurant for gwarinpa everybody just the look am. E come ask the waitress say “don’t you know me”? She replied“ are you not wande coal."

@Paul James Marshall said:

"All of you condemning this guy will eventually want to take a picture with Davido no cap."

@Linus said:

"No be pride but I dey respect myself, me too na strongman frm my zone."

@Pretty Mabel added:

"Pride no go gree una for comment section, y'all wish. I pray y'all heal cause this is just a man expressing how happy he is to meet a great artist."

