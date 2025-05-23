A Nigerian man in the diaspora has complained online about the theft of his car in Canada for the third time

The man said he woke up to go to work, only to find his car missing in the parking lot, leading him to conclude it had been stolen

His plight touched the hearts of netizens, with some advising him to have a car tracker next time

Jay, a Nigerian man living in Canada, has cried out on social media after his car was stolen.

The distraught man made a video detailing how he found out.

How man's car got stolen in Canada

In a TikTok video, Jay narrated that he had woken up in the morning to head to work when he found out his car was missing in the parking lot.

He showed where he had parked his car, and wondered if he should just get mad, angry or beg the thieves to return his car.

"So, I wake up this morning to go to work and my car is stolen.

"I am just, I don't know, if I should be angry, mad or make I beg people wey steal my car, say, abeg make una leave my car. Abeg," he said.

Jay noted that this is the third time that his car had been stolen, adding that his car was recovered the other times they went missing. He said it is really sad and painful.

People react to man's car theft

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the theft of the man's car below:

🥩 yBob’s 🇨🇦 said:

"Third time? Oh wow! That suc.ks! Invest in a code system to turn on your car once it’s replaced."

Jazzy said:

"My friend just bought his SUV too. They stole it 4 days after. Canada Thats is supposed to be the best option."

Sweet poison 🩵💋 said:

"Well, there not on TikTok I’m sure you have a better chance of putting a note in the other car saying please consider leaving this one for me 😂🤣🤣🤭 sorry tho."

Streetwithdandee said:

"Sorry about that bro. I remember you mentioned it when it last time we were at the club that it was stolen and later recovered. Now again😳. Stay Strong. Prince ( Simon's friend)."

Mister_Cheche_Canada 🇨🇦 said:

"Na CR-V I Dey drive o, but I do lock it manually with those pieces of iron. Used to live around Jane and Finch but they didn’t touch it. They like taking cars that are popular in West Africa."

Blessed Mrs. Gbeyzii said:

"You have to get a professional GPS tracking system. The thieves will have no idea where it's located. You also get a discount on your insurance for having one."

Robinson Ogberaha said:

"Guy.. Your car Don Waka... Just go claim am for insurance."

Car models facing highest theft risk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an emerging report had shown the car models with the highest risk of theft.

Conboy Law Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers, a US-based legal firm, said it analysed annual vehicle theft reports and manufacturer sales records for 25 popular models to reach its conclusion that the Hyundai Sonata is the most theft-vulnerable car.

With an annual theft number of 42.8k, it is the highest recorded and highlights a significant challenge in theft prevention for this popular car. The Hyundai Elantra came in second with a theft-vulnerability rate of 154

