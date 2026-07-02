A Palestinian goalkeeper has reportedly died five months after marrying, leaving behind his pregnant wife

The Palestinian Olympic Committee (POA) has released the total number of athletes killed in the country

Tributes have poured in for the former Al-Masdar from football stakeholders and fans across the globe

The football community across the Middle East has been thrown into mourning following the death of Palestinian goalkeeper Saleem Al-Ashqar.

The goalkeeper was reportedly killed in Gaza during the ongoing conflict, leaving behind his wife, who is expecting their first child.

Palestine goalkeeper Saleem Al-Ashqar dies after being allegedly shot by the Israeli military. Photo by: Pedro Salado.

Source: Getty Images

Cause of Al-Ashqar's death

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) announced that Saleem Al-Ashqar died on Monday, June 29, after he was allegedly shot by the Israeli military in Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to Al Jazeera, Al-Ashqar was best known as the goalkeeper for Khan Younis Services Club, where he earned recognition for his performances.

The PFA revealed that the footballer had married just five months ago, while his wife is currently expecting their first child, making the tragedy even more devastating for his family.

The association also noted that Al-Ashqar was the only brother among seven sisters.

His death comes as the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues, with reports of fans displaying Palestinian flags, banners and chanting in solidarity with Palestinians during several matches.

The Palestinian Football Association said Al-Ashqar is among hundreds of sports figures who have lost their lives since the conflict escalated in October 2023.

According to the association, more than 1,000 Palestinian athletes have been killed during the war.

Palestinian Olympic Committee reacts

Palestinian Olympic Committee vice president Asaad Al-Majdalawi also expressed sadness over Al-Ashqar's death, adding that dozens of female athletes have been killed since the conflict began.

Al-Majdalawi further disclosed that 265 sports facilities across the Gaza Strip have been damaged, including 184 that were completely destroyed and 81 that sustained partial damage. He said via IOL:

"This destruction has deprived thousands of young people and adolescents of their right to train and practice sports."

The news of his death sparked an outpouring of grief from fellow athletes, football clubs and supporters, with many paying tribute to his contribution to Palestinian football. Read them below:

@iukhalil1 said:

"Heartbreaking. A young athlete, a husband, and soon-to-be father whose life was cut short. May he rest in peace.

"Another family shattered, another future stolen. Every civilian life lost is a tragedy that should never be ignored.

"Sport is meant to unite people, not end in tragedy. My thoughts are with his family and all civilians affected by this conflict."

@flubbaganoush wrote:

"Why the world remains silent in the face of such atrocities is a mystery to me. There will be a reckoning."

@adrian_cormican added:

"Yet the Football Association of Ireland in their wisdom have chosen to play against Israel in their upcoming Nation's League game in the autumn. Shameful."

Young player dies while trying to set up internet

Legit.ng earlier reported that Football in Honduras is mourning the sudden death of 25-year-old Alfredo David Cristobal, who passed away after a tragic accident on Sunday, August 31.

Cristobal, a player for Deportivo El Rodeo de Olancho, was zapped to death by electricity while setting up an internet connection outside his home.

Source: Legit.ng