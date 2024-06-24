A Nigerian man ignited conversation on social media by gifting his wife a brand new car after she gave birth to their first child, a baby boy

A Nigerian man's heartfelt gesture went viral on social media after he gifted his wife a new car to celebrate the birth of their first child, a son.

The touching moment was shared in a TikTok video, where the husband, living outside Nigeria, presented the car to his wife with the caption: "This is a token of my gratitude. Nwa Aba".

Another caption shared by @icparkliins highlighted the cultural significance, stating, "You give birth to a boy for an Igbo man".

Patsy Nkay:

“Not all igbo men sha..intentional igbo men.”

BharbieDoll:

“She deserves even more.”

Ozi_oma01:

“Whatever her prayer request was…..amen.”

Iam_Yujinia:

“I also deserve this kind of happiness Lord. Until is my turn I keep clapping for others. Congratulations.”

KachamaTawina2:

“Some of u igbo men are good. me wey born chinedu 15 yrs ago this man no fit buy phone sef.”

Chidi Ebube:

“Intentional nwoke. More blessings to you and family.”

Lucy Uloko:

“Oya ladies see update oo, my hand sha no dey if e no work. Congratulations mummy baby boy.”

Durusonsignatures:

“Intentional Man Congratulations to you and your sweet family.”

Ama:

“Congratulations my admiring family. More blessings are on the way coming.”

