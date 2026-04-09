A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing the voice note that her brother sent to her newlywed husband

In the voice note, her brother gave her husband a stern warning never to lay his hands on her or face his wrath

While sharing the voice note online, the lady appreciated her family publicly for loving and caring for her deeply

A Nigerian lady's family has gone the extra mile to show their love and protection, with her brother sending a stern warning to her newlywed husband in a voice note.

The voice note, shared by the lady on social media, has gone viral, with many praising her family for their stern support.

Man tells sister's husband never to lay hands on her. Photo credit: @onyinyechi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man warns in-law against violence

The lady, identified as @onyinyechi on TikTok, expressed her gratitude for her family's love and care, clarifying that the voice note was not a case of family drama or control, but a proof of love and protection.

She stated that her husband understood the intention behind the message and respected it, and they are now perfectly fine.

The lady said:

"POV: My husband thought marriage was sweet till my brother dropped a voice note from nowhere. He waited till after honeymoon. Before it gets misunderstood, this wasn’t drama or control. It came from love and protection. My husband understood the intention, respected it, and we’re perfectly fine. The kind of family that loves you deeply and will defend you loudly."

Man sends urgent voice note to his sister's husband. Photo credit: @onyinyechi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the voice note, her brother congratulated her husband on his marriage and reminded him of the family's acceptance and focus on him.

However, he also issued a clear warning, stating that her husband should never lay a hand on his sister, no matter the circumstances, or face serious consequences.

He advised her husband to be wise and control his family, and to reach out to them if he needed help with any issues.

In his words:

"I'm very happy that everything went well. There's no truth, there's no complain. You are not a bachelor anymore, you are not a man. You know the way we accept you and you know the way we focus on you. Only one thing I will tell you is that never, you ever lay your hands on my sister, no matter anything that happens. Never, ever lay your hands on her, because if I hear that, big problem for me and you. When you are good, I don't have any problem, but never you ever lay your hands on her. Focus as a man, I've told her to cooperate as a woman, so have the wisdom as a man to control your family. Any complain that comes, call us, if you cannot handle it, talk to us, we will question her. So that's all I have to tell you."

Reactions as man warns sister's husband

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@chukwuezugo_ said:

"Two key words here by the brother. "the way we accept you" and "the way we focus on you guys" make do with this information and you will understand thus the voice note."

@Uju Umeh Anthonet said:

"From a place of love ke with this kind strong. warning.Toh e good as your husband na jovial and calm person."

@ƳØŪŊƓ_ƊØM said:

"I don't see anything wrong with the VN, but the manner of approach was too rude, bcoz the man he is addressing that way is already your husband."

@Zain reacted:

"It sounded like a threat but it depends on how your hubby relate with your family. If this warning is coming from your father, it is very understandable but your brother threatening your hubby unnecessarily is all shades of wrong. You need wisdom to put all parties in their place to avoid unnecessary animosity."

@TEE said:

"This was said to my husband on the first day I took him to meet my family at a family gathering and it was repeated on my introduction day too in the presence of his family. so it's not disrespectful!!!"

@Wisdom Ochuko added:

"There is nothing wrong here. Na so I tell my in-law ooooo wen she marry the only girl we get oooo."

See the post below:

Man returns sister's bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man returned his sister's bride price in full to the groom and explained to everyone why he did so.

He sent an important message to his in-laws and the groom about his sister and the home she came from.

Source: Legit.ng