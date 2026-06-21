Over 250,000 active creators revolutionise Nigeria's digital economy through influencer marketing and content-driven income.

Companies shift marketing budgets to creator partnerships, prioritising performance-led strategies over traditional advertising methods.

Micro influencers gain traction, delivering higher engagement rates and stronger audience trust, driving long-term brand collaborations.

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria's digital economy is witnessing a major transformation, with more than 250,000 active content creators and influencers now shaping consumer behaviour, driving online conversations and earning substantial incomes through the fast-growing creator economy.

The surge reflects a dramatic shift in how brands engage audiences, moving away from traditional reach-based advertising to performance-driven marketing built around creators, communities and measurable business results.

Top earners emerge in Nigeria as 250,000 creators battle for digital money. Credit: Creative Images Lab

Source: Getty Images

The trend was highlighted in the H2 2026 Mid-Year Industry Outlook on Media, Communications and Experiences, which revealed that companies are increasingly directing marketing budgets toward creator partnerships and integrated communication strategies rather than isolated campaigns.

"Nigeria's creator ecosystem is now estimated to include over 250,000 active creators, reflecting rapid expansion in digital entrepreneurship and content-led income streams," the report stated.

Brands shift budgets to creator partnerships

The rapid growth of Nigeria's creator economy is being fuelled by rising investments from brands seeking stronger engagement and measurable returns.

According to the report, influencer marketing across Africa is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.65 per cent between 2025 and 2029. The growth is being driven by increasing brand confidence in digital communities and creator-led storytelling, according to a report by Punch

Businesses are no longer focused solely on follower counts. Instead, they are prioritising creators who can drive conversions, customer acquisition and sustained audience engagement.

"Influencer marketing is no longer reach-based. It is now performance-led, with brands demanding clearer links between creator activity and measurable returns," the report noted.

Why smaller creators are winning big

One of the biggest shifts in the industry is the rising importance of micro and niche influencers.

Unlike mega influencers with massive followings, smaller creators are proving more valuable because they command stronger audience trust and higher engagement rates, averaging between four and six per cent across platforms.

This has encouraged brands to pursue long-term collaborations with creators who consistently deliver business outcomes, rather than one-off promotional campaigns.

As a result, many Nigerian creators are increasingly monetising their content through brand deals, affiliate marketing, social commerce and platform revenue-sharing programmes.

Short videos and social commerce drive growth

Short-form video continues to dominate digital consumption, especially among younger Nigerians, creating fresh opportunities for creators to build loyal audiences and diversify their income streams.

At the same time, consumer habits are evolving rapidly. The report noted that Nigeria's digital news traffic declined by 26.2 per cent in 2025 as audiences increasingly rely on AI-assisted search and social media platforms for quick, summarised information.

Top creators in Nigeria cash out big as Nigeria's creator economy explodes. Credit: Novatos

Source: UGC

A new era for digital influence

With attention spans shrinking and online audiences becoming more fragmented, brands are expanding their presence across creators, cultural events, music, entertainment and lifestyle communities.

10 richest content creators in Nigeria Read

Legit.ng earlier reported that the richest content creators in Nigeria are raising the bar for digital success.

Figures like Mark Angel, Broda Shaggi, Sabinus, Taaooma, and KieKie show how creativity, strong audience engagement, and smart monetisation build long-term influence and wealth.

In compiling the list of the richest content creators in Nigeria, we used reported net worth estimates, recognising that these values may change over time due to new deals, brand partnerships, and other developments.

Source: Legit.ng