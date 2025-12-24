A video capturing a hawker's impressive arrangement of her eggs on a tray like a storey building has gone viral on TikTok

Internet users have marvelled at a hawker's creative and mind-boggling arrangement of her eggs for sale.

The unidentified female stacked her eggs on top of each other like a skyscraper.

Hawker's egg arrangement on tray impresses many

Social media users wondered how the hawker managed to pull it off without any of the eggs coming off.

In the video shared on TikTok by @ismailabubakar2950, the hawker was seen attending to someone.

The video appeared to have been taken in Kisi-Kwanta, Ghana. At the time of this report, the video had garnered over seven million views on TikTok, with many hailing the hawker.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail hawker's egg arrangement

Burkina Faso Integrity 🇧🇫🇧🇫 said:

"The eggs stay in place thanks to their pyramid shape, which maintains a low center of gravity; the natural friction of the shells, reinforced by the powder; the vertical pressure that the eggs withstand very well; the triangular layering technique, which stabilizes each layer; and the overall symmetry, which ensures balance. The result is a blend of physics, mathematics, chemistry, architecture, and traditional know-how."

Khadija said:

"A little physics, a little chemistry, a little technology, and a lot of witchcraft."

OusNoreYni said:

"A little physics, a little chemistry, a little technology, and a lot of sorcery."

brice524 said:

"If Auntie La came into your life to bring order, it's straight to paradise for you."

Grrrr said:

"She can fix a broken relationship no matter how fragile it gets."

JEANNETTE '🫦 said:

"It's only there, in Ghana, that you see that. You're absolutely right about the chili pepper that isn't really a chili pepper."

Diana 😇🤝 said:

"This should be in a Guinness book of record !!!!!"

