A Nigerian lady who came home from the UK after complaining about her mental health has relocated back abroad

The married woman, now in the UK, shared the reason in a TikTok video, along with her family's experience in Nigeria

The lady's reason for moving back to the UK from Nigeria has sparked mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian woman has shared the reason why she had to return to the United Kingdom months after relocating to Nigeria.

In a video posted on TikTok, the Nigerian lady explained that she had initially moved back to Nigeria from the UK because she had challenges with her mental health. However, her recent decision has sparked much discussion.

A Nigerian lady who came back home from the UK relocates back. Photo credit: @onyieeke/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, living abroad as a mother without support was overwhelming. She believed that life would be much better and easier if she returned home with her family.

Despite finding Nigeria peaceful, some challenges made her return to the UK.

She said in the TikTok video:

"So I'm not happy to be back here (the UK), but I have no choice. Why? 'Cause I'm married, so I do what my husband wants and my family wants."

Nigerian lady returns to UK after relocation

She later disclosed that her stay in Nigeria was cut short due to concerns about her children's health.

A Nigerian lady who complained about the UK relocates back abroad. Photo credit: @onyieeke/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She added:

"So my kids were always sick in Nigeria. There was mumps, there was malaria, there was... it was a lot. That I got so scared, because it's not just my life now. I will happily be there and be sick, and they will take care of me. If I die, I die. But when it comes to other people's life in your hands, you have no choice than to receive sense."

She stated that she had no choice but to return with her family to the UK because, unlike Nigeria, she could easily access emergency medical care at any time.

She said:

"So I told myself, even though I'm happy here, I'm at peace here, let me put them first. Let me take them back to where I know I can call A&E 2:00 AM, 4:00 AM and they will come and pick the kids to the hospital.

After five months of back-to-back sickness, despite the good parts, the amazing parts... Nigeria is amazing. But because of these one or two things, I had to give up and bring them back here 'cause they are British-born."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Nigerian lady's return to UK

Some of the comments are below.

DESIGNER IN ABUJA commented:

"I pray Life becomes more easier for you this time. Amen.

phinas_space said:

"We re loved at home but we gat make some choices for the ones we love."

The Empress commented:

"My mental health wan shut down I pray mk I no jakpada one day."

In a related story, a Nigerian man shared how a failed japa plan left him with millions of naira in debt while he was earning a monthly salary of N85,000.

Nigerian man shares food served in plane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his first flight experience, reviewing all meals served during his 7-hour journey to London.

He described being served snacks, jollof rice, bread, cake, and tea, rating the overall food experience 7/10.

Source: Legit.ng