A Nigerian lady, Pascaline Kelechi, residing in the United Kingdom, has given netizens insight into her monthly living costs

She shared her expenses in January 2026, including rent, bills, and other costs, showing the exact amount she spent on each item

Pascaline’s breakdown on TikTok went viral and sparked reactions among netizens, as they compared their expenses with hers

A Nigerian lady, Pascaline Kelechi, living in the United Kingdom, broke down her expenses for a month after collecting her salary.

She stated how she spent her money in January 2026, and showed each item she spent on, including the exact money spent.

A Nigerian lady in the UK shares her expenses for January 2026. Photo: @pkelechiii

Source: TikTok

Lady breaks down expenses in the UK

The lady gave a breakdown of her expenses, which included rent of £500 (N922,500), Wifi, electricity bill and council tax of £180 (N332k), groceries of £150 (N276,700), restaurant bills of £100 (N185,000), and transport of £90 (N166,000).

Her entire expenses summed up to £1020 (N1.88m), as revealed in the TikTok post by @pkelechiii.

Words layered on her TikTok post read in part:

“How much I spent in January living in the UK as a 26-year-old living in Glasgow.”

A Nigerian lady working and living in the UK mentions how much she spent in a month. Photo: @pkelechiii

Source: TikTok

In her comments, she added:

“Rent is relatively cheaper in my city than it is in bigger cities like London for example. You guys are rich in London. Scotland is beautiful! Great people and love my life here. Weather is not the best but all we can do is moan about it. Couldn’t imagine living elsewhere tbh

Speaking of Glasgow, she added:

“Salaries are not usually up there but cost of living is good. Yes! I eat out sometimes or order takeaways so budget for those separately."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady’s expenses in January 2026

@Pedocatcher said:

"what makes one go from a hot country to a cold one and then decide that it's a good idea to move to Scotland on top of all."

@Helllllooooo567 said:

"Random question but where is your chair from in the second slide?"

@Ray2world said:

"I'm definitely moving to Glasgow, my rent alone is 1800 in London."

@Ger Power said:

"Ireland is more expensive. You wouldn't rent anywhere here in Ireland for £500 a month."

@World Traveller said:

"Are you living in Pollokshaws or Larkhall? or Maryhill. Maybe one bedroom apartment."

@sian praise said:

"Almost the same with my bills in Oxford only difference is I spend 600 for my car bills."

@gioiamichelle3 said:

"I live in Glasgow and even a one bedroom flat will not cost you 500£, unless is a council property. Private 1 bedroom flat is at least 650 far from city centre and from 700£ in areas close to town."

@Eli Side Hustle said:

"Sounds cheaper than London."

@OLASABAZOE

"Very affordable."

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng