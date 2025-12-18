A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing the dress she wore to church, which was deemed inappropriate

A Nigerian lady recently sparked debate on TikTok after sharing a video of herself wearing a dress to church that was considered inappropriate.

According to her, she was asked to leave the service, as the attire did not conform to the dress expectations of the 'Catholic church'.

Lady kicked out of church over inappropriate dress

The video quickly attracted attention online, with users expressing varied opinions about the incident.

Identified as Ebere Happiness on X, the lady displayed herself in the dress, turning to show both the front and back for viewers to see the outfit clearly.

She explained that the sleeveless native dress, which left her right shoulder exposed, caused church officials to ask her to step outside.

"I got kicked out of the Catholic Church in Nigeria because my dress was inappropriate," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady displays dress deemed 'inappropriate'

TikTok users formed their own judgments on whether the attire was appropriate for a Catholic service in Nigeria.

Reactions on social media were divided, with some people agreeing with the church's stance on maintaining decent dress codes for congregants.

Supporters of the decision argued that religious spaces often require adherence to modest clothing guidelines, and that the request for her to leave was a way of enforcing these norms.

Others, however, criticised the action, stating that it was overly strict or outdated.

@Belicious Foods NG reacted:

"Can you wear this to an interview? If your answer is No, then why wear it to church?"

@Jessica said:

"But Catholic Churches are one of the churches that doesn’t care about what you wear and I’m saying this as someone who had been a catholic since I was born."

@Tiana said:

"If the church doesn’t accept your dress they have no rights to send her out, it’s the house of God not anyone’s house. The ushers should have given a scarf or wrapper to wrap up then address her about it."

@stnuresluchi said:

"I’m a catholic and was once sent out of the church to sit outside because of my dress and I wasn’t offended rather was ashamed because I know the dressing code. I later went home and attended a different mass, so if she was a catholic she wouldn’t be offended. Know the rules and keep to it."

@cassia added:

"For those saying wearing it to work, an office space, you know there's a difference between church attire and official fits, let's be honest with ourselves and stop trying to pull people down indirectly, apart from maybe her shoulder being exposed what else is wrong with it, the length is good everything, plus in some offices, African wear is used for Friday so it's good anyways, just a coat."

