A Nigerian lady shared the response her friend got from her project supervisor after sending her a message

The final-year student had sent a project topic to the supervisor for vetting and possible approval, but the woman was angry

The woman was pissed off that the student was chatting her up and sending her the topic on the morning of a New Year's day

A project supervisor chastised her student for chatting her up on the morning of New Year 2025.

The student had sent the woman her project topics to be vetted and approved so that she could start writing.

However, she sent the message on New Year's Day, and the project supervisor labelled her action insensitive to the festivities.

The story was shared on TikTok by @frances_.22, who said the student was her friend.

The student had told the lecturer that she is her project supervisor, but the teacher was infuriated.

She posted the response from the woman and how her friend apologised.

The project supervisor said:

"Don't you think you are insensitive? Chatting me up on the 1st day of Jan 2025 at exactly 8:16 am? Pls get off my phone."

See the full conversation below:

Reactions as lady gets message from project supervisor

@Winner, the Content Writer said:

"This is what I mean when I say that students don't treat lecturers like humans. If she was the one, would she be happy?"

@Chilasa Joy said:

"That's wrong…. They are humans."

@Shesgabby said:

"Omor and my supervisor na woman."

@C said:

"This girl sef. She Dey insensitive oo. She no get happy home?? 8:00? She for kukuma chat am for 12:00."

@Blossom said:

"True True, wetin she do no good."

@omeh_juliet said:

"I sent my TOC on Christmas day…. Only difference is my supervisor is very nice."

@TROY said:

"This is very wrong, your lecturers are humans too and she should have sent her a new year greetings… anything about school can wait."

@atinukemiwa said:

"She didn’t even get to familiarize with the woman. Atleast greet her first and send her new year wishes. You’re my supervisor ma."

Improving student-lecturer relationship

Experts agree that students must have a cordial relationship with their lecturers if they are to do well in a higher institution.

A paper published in 2019 by Nnamdi Azikiwe University's Educational Management and Policy Academic Journal concluded that a lack of cordial relationships among students and lecturers negatively affected academic performance.

According to the study by Apeh H.A. and Dagwa A. I., both of the University of Abuja, there was a need to improve student-lecturer relationships. The study focused on the University of Abuja.

The researchers noted:

"Education in the 21st century is undergoing significant changes at all levels. In contemporary university setting, there is a great diversity in terms of sociocultural, political, religious and racial backgrounds among students and lecturers. This diversity necessitates an appropriate lecturer-student relationship in order to create a campus environment that prepares students and lecturers to live and work amicably in a socio-culturally diverse society."

