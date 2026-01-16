A Nigerian lady has posted the hurtful messages her mother sent to her on WhatsApp following what appears to be a misunderstanding between them

In the WhatsApp messages, her mum laid curses on her, declaring that no one could reverse them unless she did so herself

Internet users were in disbelief that a mother sent such messages to her own child, with some dropping prayers for the lady

Outrage has trailed the hurtful messages a Nigerian woman, Precious Chikodi Justice, sent to her daughter over what many believe is a misunderstanding.

The lady, @atouchofcee, shared screenshots of the messages on TikTok and wondered who could be against her when God is on her side.

Mum lays curses on her daughter

"Who will be against me when God be for me.

"Oh well, unless they kill God," the lady wrote.

The angry mum told her daughter that she would fail and that nobody would be able to reverse the curses except herself.

She also said that her daughter's best friends and destiny helpers will cut her off, unless she apologises to her.

She claimed her daughter challenged her and stated that she could do without her. A portion of the messages read:

"U will not succeed again and nobody can reverse it except me Mrs Precious Chikodi Justice.

"Just watch and see.

"From now, all ur best friends and destiny helpers will cut off from u.

"Except you come and apologise and recognise me as..."

Outrage trail messages mum sent daughter

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the messages the lady received below:

yarkmilli_1 said:

"Read the messages when you’re alone, read them again and again, then you’ll understand."

Mira bel said:

"Stop a mother’s blessing as though she created it in the first place. You will succeed, you will prosper, you will be happy, healthy and live your days as God willing. No evil shall befall you and yours!"

S’tar said:

"My father talk wey pass this one. The more he spoke the more I progress and now he’s eating my progress with me forgetting all he said."

Vee_luxe🧵🪡💜 said:

"I reject it for u but just try and apologize to her biko."

Jenny Swanky said:

"God answers and honors my request alot I exercise my authority as a child of God Nne you must succeed, no evil will work in your life I, as a mother reverse every single curse laid on you by your mother Amen you're free. Amen."

NAIL TECH IN AGBARA/OJO said:

"You’ll succeed, the mercies and grace of God will speak for you, you’ll do exploits in this world, no evil shall befall you, men and women will favour you. Amen. Cause I don’t know what you’d do that’d make someone that birthed you curse you like this. You’ll excel, oh, don’t fear."

Elyon said:

"Omo, you will succeed. You will not suffer. Your helpers and friends will surround your table. All that you lay your hands on shall continually prosper. You will not beg for what is rightfully yours in Jesus name."

