Chipuruime Obiagwu has shared with Legit.ng how she impressively graduated from Imo State University, Owerri and the Nigerian Law School with first class honours

The Orlu indigene said she always starts each academic session with God, hard and smart work and does not do the fire brigade approach to studying

The young lady opened up on the secrets to her academic success and also her experience at the Nigerian Law School, Bwari Campus, Abuja

In March, Chipuruime Obiagwu put her alma mater in the national spotlight and did herself proud as she emerged as one of the few people who graduated from the Nigerian Law School with a first class honour.

Interestingly, the young lady finished from Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU), with a first class in law.

Chipuruime Obiagwu said she did not adopt the fire brigade approach to studying.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the beauty with brains opened up on the secrets to her academic success and her experience at the Nigerian Law School.

Chipuruime always wanted to study accounting

While attributing her academic success to the God factor, Chipuruime revealed she actually acquired her first degree in Business Administration and Management from Imo State University before gaining admission to study law in 2017 at the same tertiary institution.

The Imo indigene explained why she read accounting.

"I have always wanted to study Accountancy and Law and so I'm glad that I found a way to weave both disciplines together."

How Chipuruime finished high in law school

When quizzed about how she impressively replicated her academic first class feat at the Nigerian Law School, Chipuruime opened up that she started with the same energy she wanted to finish with.

She also acknowledged the big role God played in her sojourn at the law school. In her words:

"The Nigerian Law School program for me, was a sprint. That is, you start with the same energy you want to finish with.

"I started with God, hard and smart work immediately upon resumption of academic activities.

"I therefore did not pile up academic work waiting till the weeks before bar finals. No. I read with the same intensity from January till sometime in November 2023, the Month I wrote my bar finals.

"God also closely held my hand, sustained me health-wise and guided my activities."

Chipuruime learnt to study from IMSU lecturers

Acquiring a first class from IMSU is no mean feat and the Orlu indigene shared her 'secret weapon.'

"The Faculty of Law, Imo State University is a true citadel of legal education.

"I learnt how to study and research deeply from my lecturers at the faculty and replicated the same.

"There are answers that give peace to lecturers and attending lectures, paying close attention and then studying further ensures a student who is diligent attains the height of academic excellence. So, yes this was what helped me pull it off."

She also attributed her success to God.

"Like I always say, there is also a place of God in academics."

Chipuruime shares secrets to academic success

Double first class holder Chipuruime shed light on the secrets to her academic success. For those hoping to achieve academic success like her, the lawyer advised that they aspire to know beyond what was taught in class.

She also highlighted other habits they could inculcate.

"Immerse yourself with studying and understanding the concepts that you are taught in classes.

"Aspire to know beyond just the periphery that has been introduced to you in classes, read books and listen to audio classes from trusted sources.

"Ask questions in class (if you are an interactive learner) and push to know more. Create a time for everything, though you can still be flexible with yourself on this."

She emphasised the importance of goal-setting, involving God in one's studying and the need to explore one's social life.

"Set goals on topics you need to spend more time studying, then study them. Write down questions you have from your study sessions and get answers to them, from your lecturers, books, senior colleagues etc.

"Make out time to rest and sleep enough as this aids retention and concentration in classes. Eat good food and fruits too. Explore your social life as well. Understand that God directs our studying too."

When asked what is next for her, Chipuruime stated that she wants to dedicate her time and intellect to the practice of law.

"The next step for me is to dedicate time and intellect to the practice of law.

"The legal profession is one I have a deep love for and now, as a lawyer, I intend to fully practice the profession.

"There could be other dreams and aspirations, but for now, the practice of law trumps them all."

