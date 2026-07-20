Vanuatu's Department of Immigration and Passport Services has published the full list of countries whose citizens do not need a visitor visa to enter

The list, released on the country's official immigration website, covers 23 countries, spanning the Americas, the Caribbean, and a few other regions

Citizens of the United States of America, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico are among those who can travel to Vanuatu without a visitor visa

Vanuatu's Department of Immigration and Passport Services has released an official list of 23 countries whose citizens can enter the Pacific island nation without obtaining a visitor visa in 2026.

The information is published on the department's official website and applies to nationals of countries spread across the Americas, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Vanuatu has officially named the countries whose citizens can enter its nation without a visitor visa. Photo Credit: Bryan R. Smith, Aoraee

Source: Getty Images

Vanuatu: List of visa-exempt countries

According to the Vanuatu Department of Immigration and Passport Services, the following countries are exempt from the visitor visa requirement:

1. Argentina.

2. Antigua and Barbuda.

3. Bahamas.

4. Barbados.

5. Belize.

6. Bermuda.

7. Brazil.

8. Canada.

9. Chile.

10. Cuba.

11. Dominica.

12. Grenada.

13. Guyana.

14. Jamaica.

15. Mauritius.

16. Mexico.

17. Peru.

18. St Christopher-Nevis.

19. St Lucia.

20. Trinidad and Tobago.

21. Uruguay.

22. St Vincent and the Grenadines.

23. USA.

Vanuatu: What travellers should know

The visa exemption covers citizens travelling to Vanuatu as visitors. Countries not on this list are expected to apply for the appropriate visa before entering the country.

The majority of the exempt nations are located in the Caribbean and Latin America, with Mauritius being the only African country on the list. Bermuda, a British Overseas Territory, also features alongside major nations such as the United States, Canada, and Brazil.

Travellers from the listed countries can verify their visa-exempt status on the official Vanuatu immigration website before making travel plans.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sri Lanka had unveiled 40 countries eligible for its free tourist visas in 2026.

Oman grants 8 African countries visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman had announced the names of eight African countries eligible for its visa-free entry scheme.

The policy, published on the ministry's official website, divides the qualifying countries into two groups.

Travellers whose countries appear on either list may enter Oman without a visa for a maximum stay of 14 days.

Source: Legit.ng