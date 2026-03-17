A Nigerian woman has turned to social media for support after losing her job, leaving her partner to shoulder the bills alone

According to her, she lost her job at a time she least expected, and watching her partner struggle is taking a toll on her

She explained that her partner's struggles are breaking her, and she's feeling overwhelmed by the guilt of not helping financially

A Nigerian woman drew attention online after sharing an emotional account of her struggles following the loss of her job.

She lamented that the unexpected situation that left her partner solely responsible for their household expenses.

Married woman laments bitterly as partner carries all financial burden. Photo credit: @HustleMumRising/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman cries over financial difficulty

The woman's story deeply touched many Nigerians who related to the pressure of unexpected financial hardship and the emotional weight it could bring.

Identified on TikTok as @homenesthub3, the woman explained how she had not anticipated losing her job after her maternity leave, especially as she had been trying to balance motherhood with providing for her family.

The change in circumstances placed her in a difficult position, forcing her to depend entirely on her partner’s income.

She expressed deep emotional pain over the situation, explaining that watching her partner carry the financial burden alone was so painful.

According to her, the pressure of unpaid bills and the inability to contribute financially left her feeling overwhelmed and weighed down by guilt.

She confessed that the emotional strain had affected her daily life, leaving her in a constant state of worry and sadness.

Speaking further, she added that the weight of her situation affected her spiritually, as she struggled to find the strength to engage in religious activities.

She maintained that she possessed skills that could help other stay-at-home mothers earn income from home.

However, she explained that her inability to afford the initial steps required to begin left her feeling stuck and frustrated.

In her appeal, she called on other users, particularly mothers and those who had faced similar struggles, to support her by following her account.

She explained that reaching a specific follower number would allow her to access an opportunity she believed could help her rebuild financially while also supporting others in similar situations.

In her words:

"I didn't want to show my face but I'm desperate. I never thought I’d be posting something like this but I’m broken right now. I'm a mum trying to provide for my family. My maternity leave ended and I lost my job. The bills are crushing us. My partner is carrying everything alone. I cry everyday feeling like I'm failing my family. It’s Sunday morning. I should be in church right now. But I can’t even lift my head to pray. I’m just here. Crying Alone While everyone else is worshipping. I’m a mum. And right now I can’t provide for my family. My maternity leave ended, I lost my job, and the guilt is eating me alive. Every night I watch my partner come home exhausted, carrying bills that should be shared between us and I just fall apart. I feel like I’m failing the people I love the most.

"And the hardest part? I HAVE skills. Skills that could help other stay at home mums earn money from home. I have so much I want to give and share with this community. But I can’t even start. Because starting costs money I don’t have. And that is destroying me. TikTok Shop affiliate costs nothing to join. I just need 1,000 followers to get accepted. That is my way in. My first step. My only step right now. Once I’m in, I’m bringing every struggling mum with me. We rise together. If you’re a mum, if you’ve ever felt too broken to even pray, if you believe in lifting people when they’re down please follow me. I will follow every single one of you back. I promise. You won’t just be adding a number. You’ll be helping a mother find her way back to God and back to herself. Share this if you know someone who needs to see it."

Reactions as mother laments over financial struggles

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@SuxcyStars said:

"You will be fine, I am also on maternity leave, trying every good thing everyday just to keep the family together. I understand how you feel really, don’t worry, you will be fine."

@Ebs said:

"Sorry your going through this, sending you love and strength! Just remember this temporary you will get where you want to be! I’ll keep you and your family in my prayers."

@Abiola reacted:

"Followed sending you hug, God can be trusted everything will s going to be okay mama you’ve got this."

@Ronkuzeh added:

"May God give you strength to rise above the struggle, make a way where there is no way. This season shall pass, and you will rise stronger in Jesus name amen."

See the post below:

Wife devastated after checking husband's bank statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady cried out on social media after finding out that her husband has been 'secretly' sending money to his family.

According to her, they were struggling to make ends meet and she didn't expect him to send out money without informing her.

Source: Legit.ng