A graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) took to social media to share her touching story after she bagged first class

The individual mentioned the course she initially wanted to study but had doubts about herself and picked something else

After several years at the university, she eventually graduated and displayed the exact CGPA she finished with

A graduate of the Lagos State University (LASU), who was disappointed with her UTME score when she wrote JAMB, has taken to social media to mention the course she eventually studied and the CGPA she graduated with.

The individual, Bakare Simbiat Olanike, explained that she had vowed never to write the exam twice. When she sat for the JAMB exam and saw her UTME score, she felt a little disappointed because she believed she deserved better.

LASU graduate displays CGPA after years of hard work. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Bakare Simbiat Olanike, JAMB

Source: Twitter

LASU graduate scores 271 in UTME

She explained that many were also surprised for a different reason after seeing her score, as they felt it was high even though they assumed she didn’t study or attend any JAMB lessons.

Bakare Simbiat Olanike wrote:

"My journey to graduating with First Class Honors 😃

Growing up, I didn’t really know anything outside the usual courses that were deemed prestigious to study in the university (Medicine and Surgery, Law, Engineering, and a few others at the time). Of course, while filling my JAMB form, I chose Dentistry since I doubted that I could study Medicine."

"Fast forward to when I eventually wrote JAMB and saw my score… 271. Everyone was as surprised as I was but for different reasons… I felt I deserved better. Others, on the other hand, were surprised I got such “high” scores without reading or attending any JAMB lessons. I was worried, however, because I had already made a silent promise to be the first person in my family not to sit for the examination twice."

After the exams, she was offered a course by LASU and was initially unhappy with it, but eventually decided to go with it as she wasn’t interested in writing another exam.

She continued:

"LASU ADMISSION LIST DROPS… “I’m offered admission to study Agriculture at Lagos State University.” My childish heart sank. So I was going to be an Agric Teacher??"

"After my parents advised me to sit for the exams again, I refused, and my choices were respected. I went ahead to research the opportunities available within my course both at home and abroad, and it didn’t seem so hopeless anymore."

LASU graduate mentions her CGPA

"I never considered myself an outstanding student, so I just stayed consistent and remembered one of my favorite Bible verses: “Whatsoever the hand finds to do, do it well.” Indeed, my first CGPA in 100L was 4.71. Olanike was on first class."

LASU graduate shares touching story after bagging first class. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Bakare Simbiat Olanike

Source: Twitter

Despite not initially having interest in the course, she went ahead to excel in it, as well as in her department and faculty.

She added:

"I didn’t still think I was one of the best until the Vice Chancellor decided to award scholarships to first-class graduates in the university, and I was one of only two selected in my class. Wow!!! Then everyone knew my name: “Scholar Nike.” I would never have imagined."

"I kept being consistent even as it got harder and the years passed. My final year was my toughest year yet, but as the resilient girl that I am, I pulled through. In the course of majoring in Agricultural Economics, I developed an interest in Finance."

"I finished with a first-class CGPA of 4.71 and ended up being the second overall best student in my department and faculty."

"This is by far my biggest accomplishment and my proudest moment."

"I’m now BAKARE SIMBIAT OLANIKE"

"B.Agric (Agricultural Economics)"

"First Class Honors (4.71)"

"Now, I hope the world is ready for me because I plan to keep being the best wherever I find myself."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man who graduated from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, went viral after showing his CGPA and awards online.

UNILAG graduate shares his impressive result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young man who graduated from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, grabbed attention online after sharing his CGPA.

The graduate scored 319 in JAMB, had 5 As in WAEC, and received four scholarships during his undergraduate studies

Source: Legit.ng