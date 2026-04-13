A young lady who gained admission into the university after her third UTME attempt has dropped out in 300 level

She opened up about her experience as she looked forward to writing another UTME in 2026, so she could get her dream course

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to share their similar experiences

A young lady shared how she dropped out of university at 300 level to rewrite the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

She shared how she wrote UTME three times before gaining admission to study Human Anatomy, but she decided to drop out at 300 level.

Lady who dropped out at 300 level prepares to write another UTME, shares story @m.webber2

Source: TikTok

300 level student drops out, prepares for UTME

Identified as ,, the lady shared her academic story and struggles and why she had to leave school at 300 level to start over again.

Her words:

"One minute, you're in 300 lvl preparing for your IT. The next minute you're reading for JAMB. I chose myself, you should too. I've always told myself, "Something that drains you is not for you." In 2021, I wrote my first JAMB exam to study medicine, but it wasn't enough. In 2022, I wrote my second JAMB exam, still aiming for medicine, but I was offered Med Lab Science. I was happy, but my parents refused to let me attend FUTO, saying I was too young to be so far from home.

"In 2023, I wrote my third JAMB exam and was advised to change my course to Human Anatomy to gain admission. I didn't know much then, and my parents were tired of me rewriting JAMB, so I agreed, hoping to switch to medicine in 200 level. But I didn't know I was walking into a nightmare. There were signs, but I was ignorant. I had missing results in 100 level and ended up with a bad CGPA. I got sick almost every week and went home to treat myself.

"Let's talk about my mental health. I experienced my first panic attack and almost lost my life. In 200 level, it got worse, insomnia, depression, anxiety attacks. I looked like someone in a mental hospital, and it was obvious. My department exhausted me, the school and environment drained me, and the course I lacked passion for left me looking like a madman.

"When people ask, I'll say, "It's school, it's normal. School stresses you out." The brainbox daughter and student suddenly turned to the trash box. My CGPA was so bad I couldn't push further, so I left... quietly, silently, without anyone knowing. I told my siblings, and they were happy because they didn't like the course. Then I told my parents, and they knew if I had to make that decision, things had gotten bad.

"I felt for my mom becos she had announced to the world that I was graduating soon, but it's my life, and I value my mental health.

"It's been 5 months since I left, and I've never been happier. Here's my advice to whoever is in my shoes: It's never too late to leave. If you're scared to leave because of money, don't worry...leave first, and money will follow."

See her post below:

Reactions as lady drops out, prepares for UTME

HE'S IK said:

Me in 400lvl studying a course I dreamt I'll stop in 200lvl

_Aniekpeno said:

Try score 290+ my school will give you MBBS on merit.

Precious said:

Told people I want to go for MBBS after this my degree they said it'll be too late.

Lady Who Gained Admission After 3rd UTME Drops Out in 300 Level, Prepares For Another JAMB Exam

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng