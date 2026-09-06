The UK government outlined the specific circumstances under which a person qualifies as a British protected person

Acquiring any other nationality or citizenship is one of the 2 conditions the UK states will strip a person of their British protected person status

British protected persons can hold a British passport and access consular help abroad, but face immigration controls and cannot automatically live or work in the UK

The UK government has outlined the two key conditions under which a person would lose their British protected person status, in official guidance that has drawn renewed attention from those navigating British nationality rules.

According to the UK government's official nationality guidance, a person would have become a British protected person on 1 January 1983 under three circumstances: if they were a citizen or national of Brunei, if they were already a British protected person, or if they would otherwise have been born stateless in the UK or an overseas territory because one of their parents held British protected person status at the time of their birth.

British protected persons risk losing status under 2 conditions. Photo credit: MPs and Lords.

Source: UGC

2 Ways to Lose British Protected Person Status

The government states that, in most cases, a person would have lost their British protected person status if they gained any other nationality or citizenship, or if the territory they were connected with became independent and they became a citizen of that new country.

These two conditions are significant for anyone who holds or believes they may hold this status, particularly those who have acquired a second nationality since 1983.

What Rights British Protected Persons Hold

Despite the title, British protected person status comes with notable limitations. Holders are entitled to carry a British passport and to receive consular assistance and protection from UK diplomatic posts abroad.

However, they are subject to immigration controls and do not have an automatic right to live or work in the United Kingdom. They are also not recognised as UK nationals by the European Union.

For those who believe they may qualify as a British protected person for the first time, the government specifies that three conditions must all be met: the individual must be stateless and always have been, they must have been born in the UK or an overseas territory, and their father or mother must have been a British protected person at the time of their birth. Those who think they qualify are advised to contact UK Visas and Immigration directly.

In very limited circumstances, a British protected person may also be able to register as a full British citizen, though the government notes the conditions for this are narrow.

UK government speaks about employers and sponsorship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK updated its official register of employers licensed to sponsor foreign workers, with the latest version.

The register covers organisations across healthcare, technology, hospitality, construction, retail and professional services.

Source: Legit.ng