Samsung confirmed it will discontinue two augmented reality apps, AR Doodle and Quick Measure, by the end of 2026

The apps will be removed from the Galaxy App Store and will lose support on future versions of Samsung's One UI operating system

Galaxy users who still rely on either app may want to download them before the December 31 deadline

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Samsung has announced it will shut down two of its augmented reality applications, AR Doodle and Quick Measure, with both apps set to go offline on December 31, 2026.

Notices on the apps' listings in the Galaxy App Store confirmed the upcoming shutdown.

Samsung announces shutdown of two apps Photo: Samsung

Source: Getty Images

From that date, users will no longer be able to download either application, and neither will receive support on future releases of Samsung's One UI operating system.

Deco Pic, part of the same AR family as AR Doodle and Quick Measure, isn't due to lose support until December 31, 2027

What the Two Apps Do

AR Doodle lets Galaxy smartphone owners draw virtual images through their phone cameras, with digital artwork that sticks to faces or objects in the frame.

On select devices, the S Pen stylus can also be used to sketch in the air.

Quick Measure works differently, using augmented reality alongside the phone's camera to estimate the size of physical objects and spaces such as boxes, walls, and other surfaces.

Both apps were once used to demonstrate what AR technology could do on Samsung's Galaxy range.

Who Is Affected and What to Do

The two applications are already unavailable or unsupported on certain newer Galaxy models, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

As Samsung updates One UI in the future, users could eventually lose access to the apps even if they remain installed on their phones.

Those on compatible older devices may continue using them until their hardware or software no longer supports the apps.

Samsung advises users who want to keep the applications to download them before December 31, 2026, after which they will be removed from the Galaxy App Store entirely.

Samsung gives users deadline to download two Galaxy apps before shutdown Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The move reflects a broader shift across the smartphone industry, where manufacturers including Samsung have redirected resources towards artificial intelligence features as consumer and commercial priorities change.

Technologies that were once promoted as key selling points are being retired as companies focus on newer capabilities.

Samsung introduces a new foldable design

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Samsung has introduced a redesigned generation of foldable smartphones, unveiling a new passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip8 during its Galaxy Unpacked event in London, United Kingdom.

The launch marks one of the company's biggest changes to its foldable lineup, with a fresh design, upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, improved durability, and a revised naming strategy aimed at serving different categories of smartphone users.

One of the biggest highlights of the event is the introduction of the new passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8, a slimmer foldable designed primarily for everyday entertainment, reading, browsing, and video consumption.

Source: Legit.ng