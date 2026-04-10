A Jehovah's Witness former member has shared five beliefs and practices she had been indulging herself into when she was a member

The lady took to social media to explain in detail the practices she had earlier thought was normal practices among all Christians

The lady's explanation sparked buzz, with one of the five practices raising many questions on social media

A former member of the Jehovah's Witness (JW) organisation has sparked buzz after sharing five specific practices and beliefs she once thought were normal in Christianity.

In a trending video, TikToker, @sarafinalesi.2, shared some 'peculiar' practices that she later found absurd and irregular with Christians after leaving the JW organisation.

A former Jehovah's witness member shares some of her past beliefs. Photo credit: @sarafinalesi.2/TikTok, Jehovah's Witness stand

Source: TikTok

Former Jehovah's Witness shares 5 beliefs

The first practice she highlighted was JW members being encouraged to always carry a "go-bags" for Armageddon.

She said:

"As Jehovah’s Witnesses, they would teach us how to pack this bag for when the world would end or when persecution would start."

The second practice she said she thought was normal was its members cutting off contact with anyone, including family, who leaves the faith or attends another church different from Jehovah's Witnesses'.

She said in the TikTok video:

"I thought it was normal that in other churches, if your member attends another church, you’re not supposed to talk to them anymore, like cut them off, because they are now part of 'the world.' We do that. We view everything that is not Jehovah’s Witness as 'worldly.'"

The third belief she mentioned was so absurd that it got many people talking. According to her, JW members are expected to show respect to their abusers no matter what. She said they saw it as a way to 'draw them closer to God.'

An ex-Jehovah's Witness member speaks on practices she once believed in. Photo credit: @sarafinalesi.2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Her fourth and fifth practices stated that they try to discourage marriage and procreation and also to form friends only within the religious community.

Watch the former Jehovah's Witness TikTok video below:

Reactions to Ex-Jehovah's Witness belief system

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watch the video. Some of the comments are below.

davinci_sbj said:

"As someone born into JW, I’ve never heard of some of these things. Especially number 1."

Snow White wrote:

"I'm curious as to what opened your eyes."

Born Again First Son stated:

"Make I first follow you make your mind dey."

Vicky commented:

"My cousin doesn’t talk to us again even on the road he will walk pass us except we shout his name then he will wave at us."

Selasi stated:

"I'm finding it so hard to understand no. 3 please help me. 😭"

(Unnamed user) wrote:

"If I remember properly the go back was for natural disasters like hurricane and whatever. Maybe my memory is not accurate sha."

preshy said:

"I was a witness too and I’ve never heard of number 1, number 2 is correct, no 3 is correct in some way."

At the time of filing this report, Legit.ng is yet to get a response from @sarafinalesi.2 for more comment.

Jehovah's Witnesses ease blood transfusion policy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jehovah’s Witnesses announced a landmark change to their blood transfusion policy, allowing members to store and use their own blood for surgery.

The move marks the first major shift in 75 years, though the ban on donor blood remains firmly in place.

Source: Legit.ng