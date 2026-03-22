Jehovah’s Witnesses have announced a landmark change to their blood transfusion policy, allowing members to store and use their own blood for surgery

The move marks the first major shift in 75 years, though the ban on donor blood remains firmly in place

Critics say the change is only partial, leaving members at risk in emergencies where donated blood could save lives

Jehovah’s Witnesses have announced a significant change to their long-standing prohibition on blood transfusions.

For the first time in 75 years, members may now store and use their own blood for surgery. This marks a major shift in one of the religion’s most distinctive and controversial teachings.

Jehovah’s Witnesses change blood transfusion policy, allowing members to store and use their own blood for surgery. Photo credit: 2511 Photos/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to LA Times, the Governing Body described the move as a “clarification” of doctrine, explaining that members can now decide whether to allow their own blood to be drawn, stored, and returned during medical procedures.

Governing body statement

In a video message, Governing Body member Gerrit Lösch said:

“Each Christian must decide for himself how his own blood will be used in all medical and surgical care. This includes whether to allow his own blood to be removed, stored, and then given back to him.”

The organisation emphasised that its “core belief regarding the sanctity of blood remains unchanged.”

Ban on donor blood remains

Despite this change, Jehovah’s Witnesses continue to prohibit transfusions of donor blood. This restriction has long been criticised by medical professionals and ex-members, who argue it has led to preventable deaths in emergencies such as accidents or cancer treatments.

Critics say the new policy does not go far enough, as members who accept donor blood could still face shunning from the faith community.

Reaction from former members

Ex-members expressed mixed feelings about the announcement. Mitch Melin, a former Jehovah’s Witness from Washington state, said: “I don’t think it goes far enough, but it’s a significant change. The longstanding blood policy has led to senseless loss of life.”

He added that those who defy the ban on donor blood “could be shunned” and highlighted that many members worldwide lack access to facilities that can store their own blood.

Medical perspective on autologous blood

The practice of using one’s own blood, known as autologous transfusion, is already recognised in medicine. Blood can be collected from a patient between six weeks and five days before surgery and returned if needed.

Doctors warn that donating one’s own blood may cause anaemia, but it carries fewer risks than donor transfusions, as the body recognises its own blood and avoids infections.

How did Sister Esther died?

Sister Esther, a devoted Jehovah’s Witness, tragically passed away after refusing a blood transfusion during a medical emergency. Her decision was guided by the faith’s long-standing teaching to “abstain from blood,” a doctrine that has shaped the lives of millions of members worldwide.

Esther’s death has reignited debate about the religion’s strict stance, with critics arguing that such policies have led to preventable loss of life, while supporters maintain that her choice reflected deep spiritual conviction and loyalty to her beliefs.

Background on Jehovah’s witnesses

Jehovah’s Witnesses, founded in 19th century America, are known for their distinctive beliefs and global evangelism. They reported 1.3 million members in the United States in 2025, with 9.2 million worldwide across more than 200 countries.

Their interpretation of biblical passages requiring believers to “abstain … from blood” has shaped their unique stance on transfusions. While they previously allowed procedures like dialysis, storing blood for later use was considered unacceptable until now.

Ex-members criticise Jehovah’s Witnesses blood policy, saying the update does not go far enough. Photo credit: AMAURY CORNU/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Deeper Life rules modified by Pastor Kumuyi

Legit.ng earlier reported that over the years, Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has announced a series of significant modifications to the church’s administrative laws.

Kumuyi clarified that many of these rules were not biblically mandated but introduced for organisational purposes.

Source: Legit.ng