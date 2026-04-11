A JAMB candidate has cried out bitterly on social media after seeing a costly error on her examination slip

In a now-viral video, the lady disclosed that she noticed the error after reprinting her slip and has no idea how to correct it

Many netizens who came across her heartbreaking post did not hesitate to offer suggestions and help in the comments

A Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate was left in a state of panic after discovering a costly mistake on her examination slip.

The student said she only noticed the error after reprinting her slip, just six days before the examination.

Student raises alarm online after noticing mistake days before JAMB 2026 exam. Photo credit: @AnthonyProgress/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student shares error on JAMB 2026 exam slip

Identified as @AnthonyProgress on TikTok, the lady's post quickly went viral with many offering words of comfort and advice on how to rectify the situation.

The candidate said she realised that her slip contained science subjects instead of art subjects, leaving her with little time to make the necessary corrections.

She said:

"Life isn't gonna end when I was about doing reprinting today and realised I was mistakenly given science subjects instead of art subjects. And it's just 6 days to my JAMB. Let's get the exam started. Wetin concern me with chemistry abeg?"

The clip went viral on the online community, with many expressing sympathy for the student's predicament.

Some netizens suggested that she should reach out to the JAMB authorities immediately, while others offered to help her contact the relevant body.

Unexpected error on lady's reprinted JAMB slip goes viral. Photo credit: @AnthonyProgress/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as JAMB candidate laments over error

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Amara said:

"Omo na so them change my literature put Agriculture and my exam is by 6:30am on the 16th."

@CHIMDINDU said:

"And am a victim of this in 2023 I wrote mathematics instead of biology and is day before my exam I saw it."

@Big Dave said:

"God works in mysterious ways and everything happens for a reason. Maybe this is the path God wants u to take. Just try to read and trust me God wouldn't let u down. And for everyone writing jamb you will get that admission this year and study your desired course."

@CHIOMA said:

"It happened to someone today when I went to do my reprinting."

@June said:

"Science subject. Didn't you see it in your main registration printout. Didn't you see the course. Bcoz there's no way you'd get science subjects and see art coures."

@Phumelaryor said:

"If it jamb ooo just mistake never exist because I did jamb five times and at the point of registration the person doing the registration for you will ask you to confirm everything yourself before sending your details oo so I don't know where this type of mistake is coming from ooo."

@Dorcas said:

"Pls u guys should help me. I'm supposed to write physics, eng, bio and chem but then i mistakenly wrote math instead of physics."

See the post below:

Lady advises JAMB candidates on topic to read

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian JAMB candidate shared a post on TikTok speaking about the upcoming examination.

In a now-viral post, the science student spoke about a particular topic that some candidates may have not read about.

Source: Legit.ng