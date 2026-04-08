A Nigerian woman has shared how her UK-based friend, who lived in isolation, passed away after a breakup and cut off ties with family and others

She disclosed that the woman passed away alone in her apartment and was only discovered about four days later

The story sparked reactions online as she warned against extreme independence and encouraged people to stay connected

A Nigerian woman has shared how a close acquaintance of hers met a sad ending in the United Kingdom for choosing a secluded lifestyle.

In a viral video, the TikToker, @rca228, who is currently in the UK, narrated the gruesome ordeal of her friend while lamenting the growing trend of extreme independence among Nigerians in the diaspora.

A Nigerian lady shares a sad event of a lady in the UK who passed away because of loneliness. Photo credit: @rca228/TikTok, Pressmaster/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the lady, the friend was a successful banker in the UK who had "everything" and was independent. However, following a bad breakup years ago, she withdrew from society and even cut connections with her family.

Lady recounts friend's lonely death in UK

She said:

"This lady was the kind of person that, no matter what you do, she wouldn't mingle. I’ve tried, you know, just to at least call and know how she was doing. She always tried to put herself away, not just from me, but even her family members and everything. What I know about her is that the last time I had an in-depth conversation with her, she said she had a broken relationship when she newly came to this country, and ever since then, she didn't want to mingle. Ever since then: dating 'No,' children 'No.'"

Sadly, she said because of her secluded lifestyle, no one in her community knew the day when she passed away until some days later.

A Nigerian lady shares a sad ordeal after losing a friend who lived a secluded life in the UK. Photo credit: Prophoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The TikToker said that she (and the community) found out that the friend was dead inside her own apartment four days later.

She shared the condition they found the body of the lady:

"Only for us to find out that she died four days ago. Her body don rot (had rotted). Susar (worms) don dey come out from her body. Nobody knew for four days."

Sharing some solid advice with the public, she said:

"That’s why I keep telling you people, even if you’re not going to marry or you don’t want to give birth, adopt!"

She also told a similar story of how a man in Plateau State, Nigeria, died the same way unnoticed by the public, with vultures consuming his corpse.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady's gruesome death in UK

Some of the comments are below.

Lina said:

"My social life saved me when I got diagnosed with cancer. People turned up for me, and all are friends I made here, both from work and church."

Ama Ghana commented:

"I have a friend who always wants me to text when im leaving for work, when im back home, where ever i am he wants to know at times I feel like why, it's too much but I think it's very necessary especially when you are alone in the UK hmmm, God have mercy.🥺"

Lady dies in UK after three days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who travelled to the United Kingdom for her son's graduation ceremony passed away three days after arriving in the country.

What should have been a celebration for her family has been replaced with devastation and sorrow.

Source: Legit.ng