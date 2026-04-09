A young Nigerian lady got many people talking online after she abandoned the use of a generator over high fuel prices

The young lady shared a video showing that she had bought multiple solar panels and an inverter to support herself

She mentioned the total amount she paid for the solar inverter in the comments section of the viral TikTok video

Amid the constant power outages in the country, a Nigerian lady has abandoned the use of generators after learning about the cost of fuel, as she purchased a brand-new solar inverter with panels.

The lady also mentioned the total amount she spent on everything in the comments section of the viral post.

Nigerian lady installs multiple solar panels at home. Photo Source: Tiktok/mii_mee

Source: TikTok

Lady abandons generator for solar inverter

Despite the amount she mentioned, she noted that prices may vary across shops or stores, but the one she mentioned is the specific price she paid for her own solar inverter.

@mii_mee._ could be seen in the video, which contains a caption showing that she decided due to the cost of fuel.

The caption of the TikTok video read:

"I hear say fuel na 1,500 per litre?, na once I go buy solar."

In the video, she could be seen moving close to the solar system, the spot where it was installed, and removing the label so she could have a clearer look at the screen.

Young Nigerian lady ditches generator over high fuel price, buys solar. Photo Source: Tiktok/mii_mee

Source: TikTok

A user who came across the video took to the comment section of the post to ask @mii_mee._ the total amount she paid for the solar inverter and panels, and she responded.

The user @yoscatering wrote:

"How much dose it cost pls."

In response, @mii_mee._ said:

"Did mine for 1.6m, although prices may vary. I got it from the main source, that’s why it’s cheaper."

Several other people who came across the post took to the comment section to celebrate with the lady on the purchase of a solar inverter amid constant blackouts in the country.

Reactions as lady buys solar inverter

HANDMADE FOOTWEAR BRAND, LAGOS added:

"All these rich people lasan."

STOREROOMNG/SRACESSORIES STORE explained:

"Congratulations my love."

Mims.co_ shated:

"Mims herself !!"

_TheSlLuxuryBrand said:

"Para."

billiondee noted:

"Doingggssss"

ShopBericaluxe added:

"Congratulations."

Preorder with Lani’s hub shared:

"Big Mimi"

Mrs Kim wrote:

"No dulling."

Nyechi | Content Creator said:

"Mimi MILLIONS."

Ene noted:

"Richestttttt."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady, known on TikTok as @softqueen_official, shared a video of herself enjoying 24/7 electricity from her solar system. In the video, she was comfortably using her air conditioner and fridge under a duvet, describing her switch to solar as money well spent.

She revealed that her setup cost N3.8 million and explained that she chose solar because she wanted constant power and hated the noise from generators.

Woman shows her solar setup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian woman with a solar system made a video about a beeping sound from her batteries. She said only people with solar systems would know what the sound means.

She has four tubular batteries, and the beep shows they are running low. People watching the video said she should change her batteries to lithium ones because they last longer and can hold more power.

Source: Legit.ng