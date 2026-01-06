After going months without light in her estate and spending N800k, a Nigerian lady decided to get solar energy to power her house

Weeks after going full solar, she took to social media to share her experience, noting that she has enjoyed uninterrupted power supply since December 6, 2025

She shed more light on how helpful and easier her life has been since switching to solar energy, adding that she gave out her rechargeable fans and power bank

Nsikak Effiong, a food plan creator, has shared her amazing experience since switching to solar energy in December 6, 2025.

According to Nsikak, she decided to go solar after going for months, from July to November, without light in her estate because of a faulty transformer and after spending N800k on fuel.

Food plan creator Nsikak Effiong says her light has not gone off since December 6, 2025. Photo Credit: Nsikak Effiong

Source: Facebook

She was fed up with spending money on fuel, with no hope of power supply in sight.

Lady's experience using solar energy in Uyo

Nsikak said she contacted her friend into the solar business for years and after he took note of the appliances she has, he provided her an invoice based on the load.

She paid an undisclosed amount for the solar and inverter system installation, and since December 6, 2025, she hasn't been in darkness.

An excited Nsikak explained that she enjoys power supply from morning till night, and doesn't have to worry about her estate power issues, which has remained unsolved.

She has given out her rechargeable fans, her power bank and her fridge and freezer stay cold and frozen. Nsikak noted that she went for lithium battery instead of other kinds of batteries. Her Facebook post partly read:

"Exactly one month ago, my second Christmas gift and New Year gift to myself arrived. I went from not buying the iPhone 17 Pro Max I originally planned to gift myself to instead getting three other quality things for myself.

"After staying from July to November without light in my estate because of “transformer issues”, and spending N800,000 on fuel, only for the transformer that was fixed in the first week of November to spoil again the following week. I was honestly tired. I was no longer in the mood to keep buying fuel or getting angry.

"That fateful day, I woke up and contacted my friend who has been in the solar business for years. I told him, “My guy, I don ready.”

"He asked me what appliances I wanted to power in my house. I said everything.

"He asked for the watts of each appliance and electronics, how many fans, TVs, ACs, fridges, freezers, washing machines, airfryer… this and that, blah blah blah. I listed everything.

"He came back with an invoice based on the load.

"E choke, but…

"I transferred the money.

"A few days later, they traveled down to Uyo and installed my Solar and Inverter System.

"Since December 6, 2025, my light has not gone off. Constant electricity - morning till night. Everything in my house is powered. I now use my treadmill every morning courtesy of steady light. My fridge and freezer stay cold and frozen. I gave out all my rechargeable fans. I even gave out my power bank. My phone now drops to 5% before I plug it in.

"The other day, I heard there was National Grid darkness or whatever they called it. I didn’t even know because… I get light.

"Our transformer is still not fixed till date. The area is dark.

"I am the least bit bothered because in my apartment, there is steady light.

"Money well spent and well utilized.

"My family enjoyed Christmas at my place because of the steady electricity. Plenty movies to watch, the house was cool and chilled, everything worked perfectly.

"Everything go well.

"Instead of the other types of batteries, I went for a lithium battery. Apart from saving space, I also considered aesthetics. I did my own research and found that it’s very, very good (the lithium battery). I’m also blessed to have people around me who always tell me the truth, especially trustworthy businessmen who genuinely advise me on what’s best, not just what to sell.

"I got three gifts..."

Food plan creator Nsikak Effiong says she enjoys uninterrupted power supply since going solar. Photo Credit: Nsikak Effiong

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post:

Solar energy: Lady's experience amazes people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Edesiri Okolosi said:

"This is the type of inverter we have with 2 solar panels but ours usually went off easily."

Afọma Ifechukwu said:

"This is the best decision ever.

"Hopefully, I will add more battery and panel to mine this year so e go begin carry everything."

Valentine Chinedu Igolo said:

"Lol. Giving out your power bank is a major flex! You’ve officially retired from Nepa wahala..."

Oghenekaro Mobor said:

"Congratulations.

"Nothing sweet pass constant light for ds naija.

"Am getting mine ds year."

Chigozirim Sucre Mamita Joy said:

"Yes!!!!!

"This is very impressive.

"Congratulations hun."

Sistah Fay-Fay said:

"That buying fuel every time is not child’s play oh.

"Well done babe."

Yuddie said:

"Beautiful!

"The day I do this for myself ehn, my estate people no go hear word for awa wuzzup group."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had shun 'NEPA', and installed powerful solar electricity that powers everything in his house.

Man installs solar energy in his apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had installed solar energy in his apartment and sold electricity to his neighbours.

The man said that a new tenant who has just arrived at their compound is also feeding from his solar electricity at a fee. He said he had a metre to measure the first user's energy. He did the same for the new neighbour, so he knows the kilowatt each user is pulling at a time.

At night, the solar owner said his new neighbour was running 128 watts. He added that his old co-tenant had used 635 units so far. He showed people how he ran electricity cables to his neighbours to supply them with solar energy.

Source: Legit.ng