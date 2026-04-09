A remote worker in Nigeria has taken to social media to complain about the constant generator and fuel stress

He posted screenshots online showing the total amount he has saved so far to get a 2.5 KVA solar inverter

Details of the post he shared showed that the solar inverter has lithium batteries, and also the total cost of the inverter

A Nigerian man who is a remote worker has begun saving to purchase a 2.5 KVA solar inverter with lithium batteries.

The individual posted the details on his social media page, showing the total amount he has saved so far and the target price of the solar system.

Remote worker in Nigeria complains about generator stress, shares savings for 2.5 KVA solar inverter. Photo Source: Twitter/@Ajayfizzy

Source: Twitter

Man shares plan to buy solar inverter.

In an initial post, he mentioned that he is expected to make a half payment for the solar system, and once he pays half of the amount, the 2.5 KVA solar inverter with batteries would be installed at his house. He would then pay the balance later.

@Ajayfizzy wrote:

"Remote work in Nigeria is barely about the job; it's mostly me wondering if my laptop battery will survive the next meeting."

"I’ve started saving for a 2.5 KVA lithium solar setup with @Solarcorpenergy."

"I hit 25% already, and once I reach 50%, they’ll install it while I pay the rest later."

"No interest, no fuel stress, no generator noise."

Nigerian remote worker posts screenshots showing savings for lithium solar inverter. Photo Source: Twitter/@Ajayfizzy

Source: Twitter

In a fresh post, he shared that he is getting close to the halfway point as he tops up his savings with a specific amount.

@Ajayfizzy continued:

"Just added #100,000 to my savings towards @Solarcorpenergy. Can’t wait until I get my solar installed."

"Having to save up until I can get my solar installed is really great. Using this platform has really made it easier for me to get a solar installation!"

He attached a screenshot to the post showing the total amount he has saved so far, the half amount he needs to pay to get the solar, and the specific cost of the 2.5 KVA solar inverter with lithium batteries (N2,493,800).

Many people who came across his post praised his determination in the comments section.

Reactions as man shares plans for inverter

@DazylingQueeen noted:

"That’s smart, solar will save you stress and keep your laptop alive."

@DazylingQueeen wrote:

"That’s smart, solar will save you stress and keep your laptop alive."

@Op_lanre added:

"I'll definitely check this out for sure right now. In short, let's go there."

@Eddizluv2 shared:

"Pay small small dey for solar, wow, that's nice."

@AkintolaJessica noted:

"I should start my savings too. The power situation and fuel cost are nothing to write home about. WFH now seems like a burden."

@mpiredivine shared:

"Welldone boss, you are almost there."

@Elaa_ampe5 noted:

"That’s a big milestone.. keep going."

@chillguy171 wrote:

"Getting closer to that 50% mark."

@hivorra added:

"We have all accepted that solar is the way now??"

@nollyclips28 said:

"U are doing well."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who returned from the US spent about N8 million to install a solar electricity system in her Lagos home. She showcased her setup, which includes two 15kWh LVtopsun lithium batteries connected to a Felicity inverter, powering her ACs and WiFi. The lady shared that she carefully manages her solar load to avoid overloading the system and praised her installer for the neat work.

Woman profits from solar panel business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian single mum of five revealed how she has been making money since installing a solar panel for her shop. She disclosed that she charges people to use her solar system to charge their phones and has been earning steady profits, making as much as N12,000 in a single day.

The woman even admitted that she doesn’t want the electricity company to restore power, as it could harm her solar business.

Source: Legit.ng