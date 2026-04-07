A Nigerian man who paid a visit to Blord at the Kuje Correctional Centre, where he is incarcerated, has shared his experience

Blord's incarceration has gained significant attention across social media, as people from all walks of life weighed in on his feud with self-acclaimed online police, VeryDarkMan

In a Facebook post, the Nigerian youth mentioned the things Blord shared with him and his group, including the question he personally asked the Anambra-born businessman

Rock Yusuf, a Nigerian youth who visited Anambra-born entrepreneur Linus Williams Ifejirika, widely known as Blord, at the Kuje Correctional Centre, has broken his silence on the visit.

Yusuf and some members of the Take It Back Movement paid a visit to Blord to show solidarity with him, at the instance of human rights activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore

Yusuf recounts his experience after visiting Blord at Kuje prison. Photo Credit: Rock Yusuf, Linus Williams, Verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Blord: Man shares his experience at Kuje prison

Shortly after the visit to Blord, a representative of the group told the public their findings, and Yusuf shared a short video of the representative speaking after the visitation.

Sharing his personal experience, in a Facebook post on April 6, Yusuf stated that he was one of the people who visited Blord.

Yusuf revealed that Blord was in high spirits and claimed the businessman informed them that he never asked anybody to beg VeryDarkMan on his behalf.

Recall that Blord was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja after his arraignment for charges of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of the identity belonging to Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

Yusuf further revealed that he personally asked Blord if the allegations that he had refused to honour police invitations were true, and he claimed that the Anambra-born entrepreneur denied the allegations.

He claimed Blord made the allegations against him out of shame of being defeated in their online feud, which he reportedly started.

"Myself, Barrister Ak Musa, Sydney and other members of Take It Back Movement in solidarity visit to BLord in Kuje prison!

"Blord is in the High Spirit and also said he did not ask anybody to beg VDM on his behalf, I personally asked him about the narrative that he refused to honor police invitation he said they were all lies that Verydarkblackman is only looking for where to hide his face in shame after being defeated on the online battle that he started!" Yusuf wrote.

Yusuf says he visited Blord at the Kuje Correctional Centre. Photo Credit: Rock Yusuf, Linus Williams

Source: Facebook

Visit to Blord: Man's experience stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

Moses Achimugu said:

"This guy wants to milk blood immediately he leave Kuje prison in the name of solidarity ,,we know una plan,,

"How much are you trading your conscience for?,we are waiting for your paymasters to bring out blood before the due date given by the court for him to be reminded..

"Una wan cash out abi?"

Ohiku Abdulsalam Abubakar Oziohindase said:

"Hope ssy Una carry Easter giveaway go give am for Kuje?"

Imaji Samuel Ojoajogwu said:

"Your narratives will soon change. You promised us how his not going to stay there like this nah.

"Which one be say, he promised to fight to the end?

"You see one thing here, VDM promised to makes some of you look stuupid and is doing that already. Even the lawyer is so duumb.

"And for Marshal, ever since he has been working for Sowore, how much has he given him? Just a recovery money with VDM alone can take care of his family because of his percentage, and you think Sowore can ask him to discontinue the case he (Sowore) was not the orchestrator.. Una the maad for this country sha!!!"

Man recounts bad experience with Blord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had narrated his terrible encounter with businessman Blord.

Kubiat Isaiah Moses explained that he was trying to advise Blord in the comments section about an issue, but instead, Blord blocked him and called him a hungry man.

The young man went further with his statement, saying that Blord would now have to tell the prison inmates how things are outside, now that he's in the prison facility with them.

Source: Legit.ng