A video showing the moment a Nigerian lawyer advised Blessing CEO about her alleged cancer diagnosis on live TV has gone viral

The lawyer spoke about her claim and her alleged medical report, sharing what would happen if people who donated decided to sue her

A Canada-based Nigerian woman shared what she observed about Blessing CEO during the interview and shared her observation

Content creator and self-acclaimed relationship therapist Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, recently appeared on a live TV show to respond to the controversy surrounding her cancer claim.

A Canada-based Nigerian woman who watched the interview has shared what she noticed about the influencer during the interview.

A Canada-based woman shares observation about Blessing CEO during TV interview. Photo: MayRose Anozie

Source: UGC

During an interview on Arise News on Saturday, April 4, 2026, Blessing maintained that her doctor informed her she had Stage 4 cancer. She also presented a medical report, which turned out to be the same viral document that a family was calling her out for.

A popular Nigerian lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who was also present during the interview, advised Blessing CEO amid her controversial cancer case on live TV, following the inconsistencies noticed by a doctor on the show.

Multiple reports have cast doubts on Blessing CEO's cancer claim, and this was further helped by findings that the medical report she posted online allegedly belonged to someone else.

Canada-based woman reacts to Blessing CEO's interview

Identified on Facebook as MayRose Anozie, the woman shared what she noticed about Blessing CEO in the interview.

The woman said in her Facebook post:

"When the street queen meets academic timbers and caliber. Did anyone notice how suddenly Blessing CEO became too small and insignificant in the presence of her fellow women during her recent interview with Arise TV?

"She looked like a rat that was caught in the fish jar, and that boldness she exhudes on social media, quietly eluded her. This is not Saidaboj or Izzy Ogbeide Not Your Regular, your usual street clash, this is a conversation with women of intelligence, who work with facts and figures. It got so bad, you could not even defend your BSc. In Economics ( That could be another lie from the pit oh hell).

"Trust Blessingceo to your own peril. Someone who had the gut to make claims on another person's mansion, a house that is more expensive than her future. As if that was not enough, she endorsed Judy Austin and promoted hate against MayvYul Edochie, Even when she supported Chris Okafor, and helped water down his alleged crimes, I knew she was beyond repair.

"I still can't understand the level of desperation that drives this lady. Is it the need to maintain societal standards, or increased expenses due to the responsibility she bought from late Bimbo, or maybe she truly believe that all Nigerians are gullible, but I strongly think it might be in her blood. Sometimes people can't help it."

A woman draws people’s attention to what she observed about Blessing CEO’s interview. Photo: Blessing CEO

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail woman's observation about Blessing CEO

Adeola Adeyekun Akinseloyin said:

"Blessing is beyond rescue. She should refund money donated to her and crawl into a rathole."

Juliet Ezenwata said:

"I was shocked when I heard people sent money into that her account people will believe anything eh."

Lawyer reacts to Blessing CEO's cancer claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had weighed in on the viral issue of influencer Blessing CEO, who allegedly altered and used the medical report of a cancer patient.

The Nigerian lawyer who spoke about the situation listed the jail term that awaited the influencer if found guilty of three criminal offences relating to her actions.

Source: Legit.ng