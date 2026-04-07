A Nigerian lawyer has issued a warning to the public amid the drama between VeryDarkMan and Blord

He explained that Blord might end up spending years in prison because of what he did, and mentioned it

The lawyer mentioned the Cybercrime Act in the viral video and cited a section that prohibits the offense

A Nigerian lawyer has reacted to the drama between VeryDarkMan and Blord and explained why the businessman might end up spending 5 years in prison.

The lawyer made the statement while also warning members of the public about the consequences of making statements that might have serious repercussions.

Lawyer issues warning to public amid VeryDarkMan and Blord drama. Photo Source: Tiktok /councilsmiles, Instagram/mrblordofficial

Source: TikTok

Blord: Lawyer speaks about Cybercrime Act

He explained in the clip that the businessman, Blord, committed an offense and mentioned it.

As a result of this, he said, Blord, if found guilty by the court, may be sentenced to a specific number of years in jail or given the option of a fine.

He said in the TikTok video:

"Blord may end up spending 5 years in prison. Firstly, Blord has just been remanded in Kuje Prison for identity theft."

"The main reason for this video is that while there's social media clout, there are some people who will not take your clout for granted."

Nigerian lawyer warns Blord could spend years in prison over actions against VeryDarkMan. Photo Source: Instagram/mrblordofficial/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the exact reason for his statement and the section of the law he used as a basis, he said:

"You should know that there are some decisions that may seem fun but are criminal in nature. If you look at Section 22 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, identity theft is a crime, and you could spend about 5 years in prison if convicted, or pay a fine of up to 7 million naira."

@councilsmiles advised in the video:

"Mind you, there are still other laws that prohibit and criminalize this act. Aside from that, he can also sue for breach of his fundamental rights to privacy, and the court could order him to pay a heavy sum. That's why you need to be very careful and mindful of what you post online."

Reactions as lawyer speaks about Blord

Merry wrote:

"Nawa ohhhh. VDM to do this one."

Divinity shared:

"It’s so unfortunate that two boys that came from Grass to Grace are now fighting each other, instead of coming together to solve a problem forgetting where they came from, Just to prove superiority, shame."

ONOS noted:

"He will not do that..The case will be dropped."

Emmanuel said:

"Blord no get better advertiser."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has spoken out in support of VeryDarkMan and explained why Blord shouldn’t be pardoned. She asked the online personality not to accept the plea made by Phyno during a recent concert in Enugu and shared her reasons in a viral TikTok video.

Man warns VeryDarkMan about Blord

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man has taken to social media to explain why Phyno invited VeryDarkMan on stage amid the ongoing fight with Blord.

The man, MC ICE, said Phyno intentionally put VeryDarkMan in a position where he could not easily refuse the request to withdraw the petition against Blord. He warned that Blord might brag about his release once he gets out of Kuje Prison.

Source: Legit.ng