A Nigerian woman has spoken out in support of VeryDarkMan and explained why Blord shouldn’t be pardoned

She asked the online personality not to accept the plea made by Phyno during a recent concert in Enugu and shared her reasons

She made several points in the video, mentioning that VeryDarkMan is not supposed to forgive the businessman

A Nigerian woman has begged VeryDarkMan not to release Blord and gave 2 reasons for her statement after Phyno pleaded with him to withdraw his petition.

VeryDarkMan had filed a petition against Blord, which led to his appearance in a court in Abuja, where Blord was remanded in Kuje Prison.

Nigerian woman tells VeryDarkMan not to pardon Blord, gives reasons. Photo Source: Tiktok /lilywise.enterpri, Instagram/mrblordofficial/verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Woman tells VeryDarkMan not to forgive Blord

As the drama continues to get attention online, a musician, Phyno, reached out to VeryDarkMan and requested that he withdraw the petition filed against Blord so the businessman can be freed.

However, a woman in a fresh video has told VeryDarkMan not to release Blord and also not to accept the request of Phyno.

@lilywise.enterpri shared her reasons in a viral TikTok video.

She said at the beginning of the clip:

"VDM, you see that thing wey be say Phyno do with you for Enugu stage for Enugu show, e no fit happen o. You see that beg wey Phyno beg you for stage, e no suppose happen at all."

After she told VeryDarkMan not to accept the request of Phyno, she explained why he shouldn't.

Her first reason is that the people begging for him today didn't warn him against taking steps or actions that led to Blord's stay in prison today.

She said:

"Because when Blord was doing all these things, nobody call am. I know say people go don call am tell am, e no hear."

Woman backs VeryDarkMan, explains why Blord shouldn’t be forgiven. Photo Source: Instagram/mrblordofficial/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

She gave another reason to back her claims, which is that several individuals might want to go against VeryDarkMan, and since they know that if someone apologizes for them, they would be freed, she asked him not to accept Phyno's request, so this wouldn't happen.

She continued:

"Just know that if you release Blord because people dey beg, other people are going to do the same thing. Because they know once you take action, people are still going to come out to beg for them."

@lilywise.enterpri said in the video, asking VeryDarkMan not to forgive Blord:

"You no suppose forgive person like Blord. Wetin Blord do, e suppose stay for that complete 26 to teach other people lesson for them to learn. Because if you should free Blord, just know that other people, they're going to do the same thing because they will be thinking that if you put them for lie Kiri today, there are still people that will come out to come and beg for them."

Reactions as woman advises VeryDarkMan

Jenny Ify said:

"I swear e pain me eh."

Shilohcutz_ noted:

"So phyno come Enugu which side."

Ledigu added:

"No be lie ooo."

Nemo shared:

"Let VDM forgive Blord."

michaelodey212 wrote:

"Nah true talk my sister."

Mirashuga added:

"E nor go work o."

prof4live said:

"Well said."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man has shared his thoughts on the ongoing drama between VeryDarkMan and Blord be released from Kuje Prison is for someone to go and personally ask VeryDarkMan to withdraw the case.

VeryDarkMan: Man warns Blord might brag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man explained why Phyno invited VeryDarkMan on stage while Blord was still in Kuje Prison.

The man, MC ICE, said Phyno wanted to put VeryDarkMan in a place where he could not easily say no to helping Blord. He also warned that Blord might start bragging after he gets out of prison. MC ICE shared what he would have done if he were VeryDarkMan.

Source: Legit.ng