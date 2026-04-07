A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to explain why Phyno invited VeryDarkMan on stage amid the ongoing fight with Blord

He explained what could have happened if the invitation didn’t take place and warned VeryDarkMan about what Blord might do if released

The man also shared what he would have done differently and the conditions he would have set if he were in VeryDarkMan’s shoes

A young Nigerian man has taken to social media to explain that Blord might begin to brag after his release from Kuje prison, following a petition filed against him by VeryDarkMan.

The individual, however, mentioned that there are things he would do if he were VeryDarkMan to prevent Blord from bragging that he helped himself secure his release from prison.

Nigerian man comments on Phyno and VeryDarkMan’s stage interaction. Photo Source: Facebook/MC ICE, Instagram/mrblordofficial/verydarkblackman

Source: Facebook

Blord: Man advises VeryDarkMan

In a recent report, Legit.ng explained that Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, was arrested and remanded in Kuje prison after a petition was filed against him by Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

Days after his detention, a Nigerian singer, Phyno, invited VeryDarkMan on stage at a recent concert and pleaded with him to withdraw the case to secure Blord’s release.

Amid this, a young man identified as MC ICE took to his social media page to speak about the incident.

He explained that Phyno intentionally brought VeryDarkMan on stage to put him in a position where he had no choice but to accept his request.

MC ICE on his Facebook page added that VeryDarkMan ought to give conditions before taking any step to withdraw his petition against Blord.

He said:

"So Phyno don finally beg VeryDarkMan to withdraw Blord case. E dey pain me say na when e don reach this level people like Phyno wan put mouth for this case."

"Something wey people like us don dey talk since, but Blord no gree listen to us. Phyno get sense. He know say if he beg VeryDarkMan, talk to am for private, VeryDarkMan fit no listen to am."

"You know why? VeryDarkMan na very stubborn person and especially when e dey in the right, e dey always stubborn. Phyno know say if he follow VeryDarkMan talk for back, e fit talk finish make VeryDarkMan no answer. But for am to carry am for stage come tell am say, 'Abeg withdraw the case,' he put VeryDarkMan in the middle of nowhere so that VeryDarkMan no go fit ignore am."

"So at this point, we expect say VeryDarkMan go withdraw the case. But e no go pain me say at the end of the case, when VeryDarkMan withdraw am and Blord come out, e go begin make mouth say na him connect, na him make am come out."

Phyno invites VeryDarkMan on stage amid Blord controversy, man explains. Photo Source: Instagram/mrblordofficial/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He spoke further, explaining the conditions he would give before withdrawing the petition against Blord if he were VeryDarkMan.

He said:

"Phyno, follow Blord talk. If I were VeryDarkMan, I would give conditions to withdraw this case. Conditions like make all those billboards wey he put, e go remove am. Give me back my Ratel, remove the Ratel wey you do, change everything. Na condition wey e suppose give them. If na me be VeryDarkMan, I go give them that condition, tell this guy, go meet am for there, tell am say."

Reactions as man warns VeryDarkMan

Blessing Goldman added:

"For your mind he is in his right ,on camera to talk rubbish ,oya rat should come and cry under my comment 🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣,you and phyno with una papa no fit bring blord down,that bill board pain una well well,na blord be una karma,let watch and see."

Lastborn Bright wrote:

"VDM said he will not withdraw any case since sowore said he will bring him out before today and tomorrow so VDm said make sowore bring him out."

Adams Rossy said:

"That means you never see waiten dey happen now blord say him no send anyone to beg vdm for am o."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer has shared his opinion as the drama between VeryDarkMan and Omoyele Sowore continues over the arrest of Blord. The lawyer said both VeryDarkMan and Sowore take legal matters seriously and do not act carelessly when it comes to issues that can bring trouble.

Man reacts as Blord lands in Prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man has reacted after Blord was sent to Kuje Prison over a case linked to VeryDarkMan.

The man said he once talked to Blord online and tried to advise him, but Blord got angry, called him a “hungry man,” and blocked him. Now that Blord is in prison, the man said things have changed. He said Blord will now feel what it is like and may even start telling people in prison how life is outside.

Source: Legit.ng