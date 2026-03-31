A lawyer had weighed in on the viral issue of influencer Blessing CEO who allegedly altered and used the medical report of a cancer patient

This was after the family released the original medical report and a letter of demand urging Blessing CEO to come clean on the allegation of forgery

The Nigerian lawyer who spoke about the situation listed the jail term that awaited the influencer if found guilty of three criminal offenses relating to her action

A Nigerian lawyer, Confidence Aribibia, has reacted to the claim that a self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, altered the medical report of a cancer patient to raise funds online.

Recall that days ago, Blessing CEO claimed she was diagnosed with stage four cancer and days later followed it up with a medical report she claimed was hers and solicited donations from the pubic.

Alleged cancer scam: Lawyer posts jailterm awaiting Blessing CEO if found guilty. Photo: Confidence Aribibia

Source: Facebook

However, multiple reports cast doubts on Blessing CEO's cancer claim, and this was further helped by findings that the medical report she posted online allegedly belonged to someone else.

The brother of the medical report owner has also issued an ultimatum over Blessing CEO’s action

Lawyer reacts to Blessing CEO medical report claim

On her Facebook page, Barrister Confidence Aribibia, shared what may happen to the influencer if she ound guilty of three criminal offenses relating to her action.

The Facebook post read:

“BLESSING CEO this one is not content again. Because if what is being alleged is true. This is someone else’s pain turned into a personal business.

"A family has reportedly come out to say: That cancer result belongs to our daughter…and she is currently in the hospital fighting for her life. Now think about that for a second. While one person is battling for survival, another person is allegedly using that same story to collect sympathy and donations online. If this is proven in court, this is not just “dragging matter.” This is criminal.

“Forgery: Altering or presenting a document as genuine when it is not. This carries up to 14 years imprisonment

“Identity Theft (Cybercrime): Using another person’s personal or medical information online. Also a serious criminal offence in Nigeria that carries up to 7 years imprisonment

“Obtaining Money Under False Pretence: Collecting donations based on false claim. This is one of the most punished financial crimes up to 20 yrs imprisonment. If found guilty

“But beyond the law, this is the part that should make you uncomfortable. Next time you see someone genuinely begging for help online will you believe them? Or will you scroll past because of situations like this? That is the real damage.

“Social media has given everyone a voice. But it has also given some people the power to manipulate emotions. Be careful what you believe. Be careful where you send your money. Because not every “sad story” is true and not every “victim” is actually a victim.

“Let’s talk… If this allegation turns out to be true, What do you think should happen?"

A lawyer shares how long Blessing CEO may spend in jail if found guilty over alleged medical report. Photo: BlessingCEO

Source: Instagram

Another lawyer speaks about Blessing CEO's case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had mentioned three crimes that Blessing CEO could face trial for if she lied.

In a Facebook post on March 29, the legal practitioner warned that it has now become a very serious case.

He noted that Blessing CEO risks going to jail if the allegation that she forged a cancer patient's medical result is true, noting that she even sought donations after announcing her alleged cancer diagnosis.

Source: Legit.ng