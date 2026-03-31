Apostle Chibuzor received a brand new luxury SUV from a follower and shared the news on Facebook

The gift came shortly after the controversial wedding of his non-verbal, autistic adopted son

The post sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the gesture while others referenced the recent backlash

Apostle Chibuzor, the founder of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), has received a brand new luxurious SUV as a gift from one of his followers, just days after the wedding of his non-verbal, autistic adopted son.

The apostle shared the good news on his Facebook page on Monday, March 30, 2026, posting photos of the sleek vehicle alongside a heartfelt message of appreciation.

Apostle Chibuzor receives a luxurious car gift after the wedding ceremony of his autistic son. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In the Facebook post, Apostle Chibuzor wrote:

"Breaking news….30 March 2026.

Another car again.

One of my sons just donated this beautiful car to me.

My children are just giving me car up and down.

May GOD continue to bless you and your very very beautiful wife and GREAT CHILDREN in because of Jesus Christ."

The expensive car gift comes barely 48 hours after the high-profile wedding ceremony of Aboy Chibuzor on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Apostle Chibuzor acknowledges the car gift. Photo credit: Apostle Chibuzor/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The union, which Apostle Chibuzor officiated himself, had already generated massive backlash and debate online after publicly seeking a wife for the young man.

He offered the bride, a mother of three, a huge package including N10 million cash, a free house, overseas vacation, monthly salary, free medical care, and another N20 million after 10 years.

Reactions to Apostle Chibuzor's recent post

Many netizens questioned the decision to marry off Aboy rather than focusing on therapy or healing first, while others praised the pastor’s generosity. Some of the comments are below.

Prince Nyeche said:

"Daddy congratulations, you really deserve more."

Paul E Dokpesi stated:

"Good one 🎉🎉🎉🎊🎊 congratulations."

Ukéada Dokubo wrote:

"Daddy make I come help you park this one for my house.

Congratulations Man of God, you are the true example of the love Jesus Christ speaks about."

Chika Dibia stated:

"A giver will never lack, and because he has given to an ANOINTED Man of God, more brand new doors are now open for them because of Jesus Christ, amen."

Chi Chi commented:

"HRM MY KING ❤️ you deserve More than this. More grace upon you because of Jesus Christ 🙏 Amen."

Pst Temple Kitee stated:

"God bless the Donor. Because of Jesus Christ, amen."

Blessing Nwaka commented:

"Daddy, a big congratulations to you and may God continue to bless him, because of Jesus Christ name amen."

In a similar story, Legit.ng had collated three Nigerians the General Overseer of OPM had touched with kindness one way or another, and how it turned out at the end.

Apostle Chibuzor shares son's changes after marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Chibuzor shared what changed about his autistic adopted son, named Aboy.

A day after the marriage, Apostle Chibuzor posted a new photo of the man and his new wife on his Facebook page, stating the change he noticed in the young man.

Source: Legit.ng