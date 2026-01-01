A young man has admitted feeling guilty after he refunded the person who sent money to his OPay account by mistake

According to him, the sender called him at 3:00 pm, informing him of mistakenly sending N6k to his account and told him to keep N2k and return the rest

While he heeded the sender's request and returned N4k, his mind has not been at rest, and he shared why online

A man, Mahmud Ibrahim Skt, has publicly admitted that he feels guilty after returning the money someone mistakenly transferred to his OPay account.

He shared a screenshot of the credit alert on Facebook and explained why he still feels guilty.

Why man feels guilty after honest act

Narrating his encounter with the person who sent the money, Ibrahim said the sender called him around 3:00 pm to inform him that he had sent N6k to his OPay account by mistake.

Ibrahim said he wasn't aware of the transfer until he opened his OPay app. Upon confirming it, he told the sender to forward his account details so he could make a refund.

The sender, however, told Ibrahim to keep N2k and send N4k, which he complied with. After returning the N4k, Ibrahim stated that he feels guilty for not returning the whole amount. He wrote:

"A man called me around 3 pm telling me that he had mistakenly sent me 6k in my opay. I wasn't aware because I hadn't opened my OPay since yesterday so I told him to wait for me because I didn't see the alert.

"I checked and saw 6k and called him back to send me his details so that I could refund his money accordingly. He told me to just send him 4k and hold 2k for myself and I did it right away. I didn't see any reason to take 2k from his money but I just decided to take it because I didn't ask him...

"I'm just feeling guilty for not sending his money completely though he called and thanked me for returning his money to him."

Reactions trail N4k refund

Ikram S Yakasai said:

"You should’ve sent him his money if you still feel guilty about it instead of you narrating it here."

Jazuli Jibril Aminu said:

"You should have sent him completely, expecting huge rewards from the one whom you've feared to hold the money."

Yar Baba said:

"Pls send him the remaining 2k he thought you might not send it that is why he asked you to remove 2k."

Rukayyah Abdulrahman said:

"Do you know that this could have implicated you if it was a huge amount of money? They might think you’re an accomplice and removed your share.

"You should’ve returned the money to the person who sent it, because if the person who claims is the owner sent the money , he would’ve given the same account number.

"My thought sha, but don’t repeat it for your own safety."

Abdullahi Muhammad Jidda said:

"Honestly, you have two options. You can send back all of his money if your conscience doesn't sit with taking 2K out of it or you can take the 2k and tell your conscience that you didn't ask for it. Don't make any decision that makes you feel bad, that's the point."

