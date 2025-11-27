A Nigerian man has been rewarded for returning the N810k that someone erroneously sent to his OPay account

Narrating what happened, the man said he received a call from the sender of the money the following day and returned the N810k to the exact account that credited his

Shortly after his honest act, the man said he checked his OPay balance and saw an unexpected amount

A man, Anum Absalom, who returned N810k that was mistakenly sent to his OPay account, has been rewarded for his honest act.

Absalom took to Facebook to share a screenshot of the credit alert he received and narrated what had happened.

How man was rewarded for returning N810k

According to Absalom, someone called him the following day after sending N810k to his OPay account at night.

The caller demanded a refund of the money as Absalom's account was not the intended recipient.

Without hesitation, Absalom returned the N810k to the sender and was rewarded with N80k for his honesty. His Facebook post partly read:

"Yesterday night, someone mistakenly transferred 800k inside my Opay account.

"When i saw the alert, i knew it was a mistake.

"I told myself the devil you are a liar.

"This morning the person called me.

"When i answered he greeted me with confidence.

"Good morning my brother.

"I am XYZ.

"Please do you see any alert in your opay?

"He was speaking without fear of losing his money.

"I responded, yes , i saw 810k.

"He said good.

"Can you send the money back?

"Yes of course.

"I told him to send account that has the exact names that sent the money to me.

"He sent the same and i transferred back his money.

"I called him and he acknowledged the receipt.

"I dropped the phone and went to bath.

"When i return i saw his four miss calls.

"I called him back and he said i should check my account.

"I checked and saw 80k..."

OPay: Reactions trail man's honest act

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Ballet Btc said:

"But ur transaction history is showing that after the 810k get into account ,u sent 4k out, and then 5k.. dose that means it was after this two transactions (4k 5k) that u sent him back the 810k ??... Abi nah me tte over think."

Itafa Olayemi Olaboye said:

"Dear Poster, I have a different view from what others have said here. What you didn't state is if the money was sent back to the same account number where it came into your own opay account. I say this because it might be a money laundry ploy or someone trying to steal money from another person's account, transferred same to you, then have it transferred from yours to his. Thereby obliterating the direct link.

"However, if it was sent back to the same account it came from. Then I have no issue with that but to commend your honesty."

Nii Elorm Boakye said:

"I personally don’t think doing something like this is a big deal.

"Simple principle: money not for you is not for you.

"If someone sends money to your account by mistake, is there another option aside sending it back to the owner?

"I’m confused ooo, is there another option?

"The only option I know is sending it back to the owner simple."

Stephen Lubemm Iorhom said:

"Guilt wan finish me. But no one ever called me till date, and it is close to two years now."

Emmanuel Tyowanan said:

"Mr Anum Absalom , You are indeed a great Nigerian, keep it up my brother! You will lack nothing."

