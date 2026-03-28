A lady celebrated as she finished her studies in Animal Science at the University of Ibadan, expressing disappointment over her CGPA

She opened up about how she felt after finding out that she didn’t fulfil her dream of bagging a first class from UI

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A lady, Amarachi Ughonu, shared how she almost bagged a first-class from the University of Ibadan.

She expressed her disappointment on seeing her cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

A University of Ibadan student who almost bagged first class shows CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Amarachi Ughonu

Source: UGC

UI student misses out on first class

On her LinkedIn page, the lady shared how she had always dreamt of becoming a first-class graduate from the University of Ibadan.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Nearly Didn’t Make It, But I Made It: 0.01 Away from First Class. The saying, “nearly never kills a bird,” has never been so real to me until the 16th of February, when I got to see my final year results /CGPA. Unfortunately for me, I was just 0.01 (3.49/4.00) points away from a first class.

"Truly, it took me a while to get over this, not because I considered it a failure, but because I saw it as a huge disappointment. A disappointment in the sense that I was unable to actualize my dream of becoming a first-class graduate from the University of Ibadan.

"I gave it my best. I put in the effort, and I did all I could. Yet, there I was, looking at my results and asking myself, “If only I had gotten an extra A…”

"I wouldn’t have been at this painful borderline. But in all things, I give thanks to God. I am grateful to have come this far, from a CGPA of 2.06 in 100 level to this final CGPA. This is truly a feat, not a regular one—and I am deeply grateful to God and to everyone who assisted and supported me along this journey.

"I am a proud graduate of the University of Ibadan: B.Agric (Animal Science), Second Class Upper (3.49/4.0). I am truly proud of this achievement."

Reactions trail UI graduate's CGPA

Adeola Boluwatife said:

"Congratulations to you."

Nweke Monica said:

"Congratulations."

A young lady who almost made a first class shares her disappointment after seeing her CGPA. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng