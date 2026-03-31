A short clip showing an interaction between Peller and Tunde Perry has gone viral on social media

The viral clip captured the moment Tunde Perry appeared to take a hair strand from Peller's head

The streamer's spontaneous reaction to Tunde Perry's action has sparked conversation about the spiritual risk celebrities face

TikTok star and streamer Habeeb Hazmat, aka Peller, recently trended on social media over a video of him with socialite Tunde Perry.

The video, which was reported to be from an event in Ogun state, showed the moment Tunde Perry appeared to tug a hair strand from Peller during a hug.

Peller’s reaction to the moment Tunde Perry touched his hair trends. Credit: peller089/tundeperry

Source: Instagram

His action prompted an immediate protective reaction from Peller.

In some cultural beliefs, the hair symbolises personal destiny or "glory" which could be misused for ritual.

Legit.ng also recalls reporting a viral video showing the moment Peller chased after a man who touched his head.

Peller, who caught the man while being surrounded by other fans, insisted that the man return 'his glory.' After he was satisfied, the TikTok star left the man to return to his car before driving off with his crew.

Nigerians react to Peller's action in video with Tunde Perry in Ogun state. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

The video showing the interaction between Peller and Tunde Perry is below:

Comments about Peller's video with Tunde Perry

The incident has amassed thousands of reactions and sparked discussions on celebrity interactions and spiritual risks, with netizens lauding Peller's instincts.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

bigforch001 reacted:

"I pity who say spirituality no real Dey play lol."

CelebrityBoard1 commented:

"If you no use your sense, another person go use am for you. Nice one Peller."

Odd_Legal said:

"Omoh na only my babe fit touch or rub my head o. You no fit dey touch my eleda anyhow. I dey paranoid, and overprotective of my glory."

1grayze commented:

"The amount of daft people on this app is annoying. So all of una dey pack una hair after barbing at the salon."

MillsFlamzy said:

"Life is spiritual, if you haven’t realized that then you have a long way to go oh. Bro did the right thing, make he gettat."

Joseph_joe96 commented:

"Let’s learn from this self awareness is important never ever lose guard. Evil ones are everywhere!!!!!!" This is really concerning, what Tunde Perry did looks bad. The dude looks so though I’m glad peller has cr@zy awareness. Why cut someone’s hair???? Peller has to be careful with those around him."

ezemoney233 said:

"I find it really funny, yes probably Tunde is a jass man and might have done something according to U guys taken peller's glory, so to d ppl saying peller is a sharp guy for taking action, can he really undo anything that might have been done if he's not also a jass man."

Jarvis fights Peller over his mother

Legit.ng reported that a video, which captured a tense exchange between popular content creator Peller and his partner, Jarvis, during a live-streaming session on their way to a major film premiere.

The clip showed Peller seated between Jarvis and his mother while en route to the premiere of The Return of Arinzo, produced by Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo.

In the clip, Jarvis challenged Peller to imagine how he would feel if the roles were reversed, suggesting he would not tolerate being sidelined in favour of her parent.

Source: Legit.ng