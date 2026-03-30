A male National Youth Service Corps member shared how he reacted as he was posted to serve at a palace as his place of primary assignment (PPA)

He posted a video of the palace, and when asked what he studied, he mentioned his course at the university, sparking reactions

Many who came across the man's post were surprised by his PPA and shared their opinions and similar experiences

A male member of the National Youth Service Corps shared how he was posted to work at a king's palace.

He showed what the palace looked like and confirmed the name of the palace in Ogun State.

A University graduate reacts as NYSC posts him to king's palace, mentions course. Photo: @thatstrecx

Source: TikTok

University graduate posted to king's palace

Identified on TikTok as @thatstrecx, the graduate shared his reaction after he was posted to the palace.

He captioned his video:

"NYSC posted me to a palace. Na my own dey always different."

In the comments, he stated that he studied criminology.

He said:

"bro, i studied criminology."

Watch his TikTok video below:

In another video, he showed the palace and confirmed that it was the Olota of Ota palace in Ogun State.

Reactions trail NYSC member's posting to palace

Victoria Ajike said:

"I also served at Olowu palace Abeokuta 2024. It was fun a lot of traditional activities, event, appointment , cases (ejo). It was sweet just that Abeokuta is full of traditional activities that’s why I left I can’t stay in that environment."

DIJAH said:

"My friend too was posted to the Palace. Ede palace."

Ceelvia said:

"My bro inlaw was also posted to a palace, he serves in the beer palour there."

Sweet MiMi said:

"Awww welcome to the palace I also served there 2022 set my regards to lanlege ekun. It was a great experience for me. I gained knowledge, improved myself, and learnt how to handle different situations."

FIKAYOMI_OF_NOWHERE said:

"Wait na king go dey sign your monthly clearance or wetin. make it make sense nau."

Only1Becks said:

"Don’t worry,the princess will soon fall in love with you and you’ll become the heir to the throne ,and y’all will live happily ever after."

namarie.e said:

"Ngl this would actually be fun you just learn about tradition and practices and chill all day."

A graduate reacts as NYSC posts him to king’s palace, mentions course. Photo: NYSC

Source: Depositphotos

Another male corps member who was serving in Cross River shared how he fetched water from the stream following his failed NYSC relocation.

He shared a video of himself joining other children and natives to pass through a bush path before reaching the stream.

In a related story, a corps member who didn't spend his NYSC allowance for 12 months gathered all the money and handed it as cash to his parents as a token of appreciation.

Corps member starts business with allowance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an ex-corps member who saved her N77,000 NYSC allowance for 12 months has started her foodstuff business and rented a shop.

She showed off her new shop, and people were marvelled by how she arranged the provisions and food items in her shop.

Many who came across the video shared their surprise after seeing how full the shop was and calculating the total allowance.

Source: Legit.ng