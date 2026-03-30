Zubby Michael urged Christians residing in Jos to pack their bags and relocate to safer regions to avoid becoming victims of future bloodshed

A popular media personality publicly challenged the actor's advice, questioning why citizens should be forced to abandon their ancestral homelands

The actor's outburst followed a devastating attack on the Angwan Rukuba community

Nollywood actor Zubby Michael has weighed in on the recent attack in Angwan Rukuba, a community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, sharing advice that has since become a major talking point.

In a post on his Instagram page, the actor urged Christians living in the area to consider relocating for their safety.

Zubby Michael urged Christians residing in Jos to pack their bags and relocate to safer regions. Photos: Zubby Micheal.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the tragic incident, Zubby Michael expressed concern over the safety of residents, particularly Christians, in the affected region.

“Christians should leave Jos,” he wrote, suggesting that moving away could help prevent further loss of lives.

The actor’s advice quickly ignited conversations about what it means to leave one’s home under threat.

Media personality Daddy Freeze also joined the conversation, offering a different perspective.

Questioning Zubby Michael’s suggestion, he emphasised the role of government in ensuring citizens’ safety.

“Why? It’s their homeland? Why should they run? It’s the government’s duty to protect them,” he said.

Read Zubby Micheal's post here:

Reactions trail Zubby Michael's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@riyanxeally stated:

"Thank you Eze for always speaking 🔊 loudly but most of the people there have built everything 💪 at Jos!!! Where will they start from again 🤔 The Government needs to do better"

@rechealjoseph_ noted:

"We will never leave our God given land for anyone😭😭😭 we shall overcome whatsoever the enemies has plan in Jesus name"

@realest_blessing stated:

"The Muslim community in Plateau State is small, and Jos has historically been Christian-dominated, contributing to tensions. But if we're asked to leave, where should we go? Jos is our home!"

@riyanxeally shared:

"I schooled at adamawa Yola😢And back then it was peaceful😢I dont know what Nigeria had become 😢!!! I had to call my friends and relatives with a lot of fear😢in my heart yesterday 💔 Thank yuh zubby for always speaking 🔊 up!! You are really Special Eze"

@jerryluck_ noted:

"Leave their ancestral land go where ? If it was happening in our Igbo land would you advise we leave to the west or north ? . Christian communities should simply help them fight back. They need resources and support to fight back."

Daddy Freeze challenges Zubby's Michael's advice, questioning why citizens should be forced to abandon their ancestral homelands. Photo: Zubby Michael.

Source: Instagram

Zubby Michael clashes with Isbea U

Legit.ng also reported that an amusing video emerged online, showing Zubby Michael clashing with comedian Isbae U during an episode of his show, 'On Curiosity Made Me Ask.'

The altercation took place amid a tense discussion, leading Zubby to lose his temper with Isbae U. As usual, Isbae U invited Zubby to his show and bombarded him with provocative questions.

One of the questions was why Zubby doesn't take part in real-life armed robberies, instead just portraying them in his films.

Source: Legit.ng