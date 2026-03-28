A popular Nigerian pastor went viral after he came online to look for a wife for an autistic man

The unusual appeal triggered criticism and forced the cleric to address the public

His recent post and explanation added a fresh angle to the controversial situation

A Nigerian pastor, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, founder of Omega Power Ministries, has issued a public apology after facing backlash over a viral video in which he sought a wife for an autistic man under his care.

The video, posted on Chinyere’s Facebook page on Friday, offered financial incentives, including accommodation, salary, and other benefits to any woman willing to marry the man.

Pastor responds to backlash over ‘wife for autistic man’ post Credit: @apostlechibuzorgiftchinyere

Source: Instagram

The proposal quickly drew criticism, with many describing it as inappropriate and demeaning to women.

Responding on Saturday, Chinyere said:

“I want to apologise to all the ladies who watched the video. I can never degrade any woman… if my comments were seen as degrading, I apologise openly. I am very, very sorry.”

The pastor explained that his intention was rooted in concern for the young man, who was abandoned as a child and has complex special needs.

According to Chinyere, the man cannot perform basic tasks such as feeding, bathing, or brushing his teeth, and requires constant supervision.

Chinyere revealed that previous caregivers struggled to manage the man, prompting him to consider alternatives. He said the idea of finding a partner was meant to provide companionship and long-term support, not to demean women.

“I was trying to find a sustainable solution to ensure he is cared for properly,” he noted.

Highlighting his humanitarian work, Chinyere pointed to the free schools, hospitals, and housing his ministry provides for children with disabilities.

He stressed that the autistic man, like others under his care, has access to education, medical services, and shelter.

While acknowledging that the public post may have been misinterpreted, Chinyere said making it public was a way to seek help. He added that any arrangement must prioritise the man’s safety and well-being.

Concluding his statement, the pastor reiterated his remorse: “I am truly sorry if my posts offended anyone. My goal is always to care for those who cannot care for themselves.”

Watch him speak below:

Netizens react to Apostle Chibuzor's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Ogbonna Leonard Onyekachi said:

"Daddy God will Bless you forever, One thing that motivates my spirit each time I am around you is that fear of God in you.… "

Abelo Chukwuemeka said:

"The publics knows the kind of man of God you are. You are a man with a golden heart, feeling the pains and sufferings of people. So whatever that happened, is the will of God. The foolishness of men, sometimes is the wisdom of God."

Ken Matthew Ogudu said:

"The explanation is very clear. Your just concerned about him. No man will tolerate that boy but you did for the sake of God and humanity."

Ukpai Okorie said:

"Daddy, this man did not created himself, God did, and him alone know why, you are not doing anything wrong because for God to keep him alive, he wants to give him a name, and family,people bought someone like him to Jesus Christ,he didn't rejected him nor condemned his parents, but he said the man was like that for the glory of God to be manifest, again the Bible said instead of fornicatiion a man or woman should marry, Daddy May God grace be multiple on you for your good works because of Jesus Christ Amen."

Pastor explains why he sought companion for autistic man Credit: @apostlechibuzorchinyere

Source: Facebook

Lady mistakenly sends N100k instead of N10k as tithe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her church account instead of N10,000 for her tithe.

She stormed into the pastor’s office to demand a refund, claiming he had been ignoring her pleas for over two weeks.

Many who came across the viral video on X shared their thoughts on the situation, recounting similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng