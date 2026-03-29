A Nigerian woman got people talking as she posted a video of what people did on Uma Ukpai's coffin during the burial

People had rushed to touch the casket carrying the body of the late preacher, and what they did afterwards got people talking

Heartfelt comments trailed the video as social media users flooded the comments section to pen consolation messages

A Facebook user got people talking by drawing attention to what she noticed during the burial of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai.

She showed what people did after rushing to touch the casket of the late preacher.

A video shows people's actions after rushing to touch Rev Uma Ukpai's coffin. Photo: Daniel Precious Okwuosa

Source: Facebook

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, a prominent Nigerian spiritual leader and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, had passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

His family later confirmed his death and described it as a peaceful transition following a lifetime devoted to Christian service.

His ministry, which lasted more than six decades, influenced countless individuals both within Nigeria and internationally.

Throughout his years of service, Ukpai was recognised for his passionate preaching, powerful teachings, and dedication to spiritual mentorship.

Woman posts people's action at Uma Ukpai's coffin

Identified on Facebook as Daniel Precious Okwuosa, the woman showed what people did after rushing to touch the coffin.

Some were kneeling, and many others were praying as they touched the casket.

The video was captioned:

"They lifted the casket of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai… and took it away for burial. But that spot… didn’t become empty. It became an altar. Right there, where he was laid during the service—people rushed in. Not to see him again… but to connect to what God had deposited in him.

"Some knelt and cried. Some stretched their hands in deep hunger. Some whispered prayers only heaven could hear. Because they understood something deeper— that grace does not leave just because the body is gone. That place held prayers. It held oil. It held years of sacrifice and divine encounters.

"And the hungry came to tap into it. The desperate came to receive. ✨ The faithful came to connect. It was no longer just a space… it became a point of contact. Because what God pours through a life like Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai… cannot be buried. Something was left behind. And those who understood… ran into it.”

She added in the comments:

"If you understand what this means… you know this is not ordinary."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions trail people touching Uma Ukpai's coffin

Fgtg Ijay Odoemelam said:

"This is truly an inspiring story of how one's life can leave a lasting impact even after they're gone."

Enejere Bridget said:

"So which means the Mortuary attendant must have collected enough blessings while taking care of PAPA,,, Or is there any difference from when the body was still in morg and when it was brought to the church."

Christian Ejike Uzuegbunam said:

"That's why God has to hide the body of Moses."

People’s actions after rushing to touch Rev. Uma Ukpai’s casket spark buzz. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Twitter

In a related story, a rare video showed the drama that unfolded after Uma Ukpai's coffin arrived at a compound ahead of the burial.

Photo, video of Umah Ukpai's tomb emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos and video posted on social media captured the tomb where the late Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's body would finally be laid to rest.

A video showed the interior of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's final resting place right in his hometown in Ohafia, Abia State.

Source: Legit.ng