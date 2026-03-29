A mother and a son have taken to social media to celebrate as they both graduate from the University of Lagos

The graduate of UNILAG mentioned in the viral post the programme they did at the popular university

The photo posted online by the graduate warmed hearts as many people congratulated them in the comments section

A son and his mother, who both did their master’s programme at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, have gone viral online after sharing their photos.

The post, shared online by a TikTok user, contained a detailed statement from the mother and son after they both achieved an academic feat.

UNILAG graduate and her son share convocation photos, melt hearts. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/ajikawoalaga, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: TikTok

Mother and son graduate from UNILAG

They both graduated from the University of Lagos, UNILAG, on the same day and took to social media to share photos, which made many people praise them.

The video, posted by @ajikawoalaga, showed the son and mother in their graduation gowns after they both finished their programme at the university.

The post contained the description:

"MUM & SON GRADUATING TOGETHER M.Sc(Ed) done and dusted mum and son having lectures together.."

Mother and son graduate together from UNILAG. Photo Source: Tiktok/ajikawoalaga

Source: TikTok

In another post, which was made after their graduation party, both mother and son thanked everyone who attended their event and also celebrated their accomplishments.

The TikTok post read:

"Am deeply grateful to everyone who came out to celebrate with us on this special occasion, my Master’s degree programme alongside my mum and our shared joy. Your presence, kind words, prayers, gifts, calls, and messages meant more to us than words can fully express."

"You all made the day memorable and filled it with love, laughter, and genuine support. Thank you for standing by us, celebrating our success as your own, and making the moment truly special. May God bless you abundantly, and may we all have many more reasons to celebrate together."

Many social media users who came across the graduation photos and video of the mother and son took to social media to celebrate them.

Reactions as mother, son graduate from UNILAG

Àshàǹte_eléwì2021 said:

"Congratulations to mum for witnessing her day of joy."

Alhamdulillah Robbil Alameen wrote:

"Double-congratulations."

Mutieto Alagaiyawo stressed:

"Congratulations once again my Alhaji."

Professional Alaga | Chanter added:

"Congratulations to you sir and mummy."

Everything Luxury by Adunni Shated:

"Aliamdulilah Robili Alamin! Barakallahu fii."

Bimms Store wrote:

"Congratulations sir and ma have."

FORTUNE ENTERTAINER/OLA INYAS. added:

"Congratulations to Mummy and my Bro. Alhamdulillah rabil'alamin for the Success."

AMUETODUN ALAGA AND EVENTS said:

"Congratulations sir."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) went viral after showing off her school results. She finished her degree in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Drug Therapeutics with a Distinction and a 4.2 CGPA.

UNILAG graduate trends after scoring 4.95 CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has gone viral after sharing her exceptional academic achievements.

The student, who attended multiple night classes and dedicated hours to studying at home, finished with a near-perfect CGPA of 4.95 and was recognized as the best graduating student in the Department of Finance.

Source: Legit.ng