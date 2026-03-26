A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has gone viral after she mentioned her CGPA

The young lady also showed off the multiple awards she won from the popular university

Many people who saw the course she studied and her CGPA took to the comment section to praise her

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, declared herself a champion after winning 4 major awards. She displayed her high CGPA in the viral post.

The brilliant lady had posted photos of herself on her social media page, which immediately caught the attention of many of her followers.

Graduate of University of Lagos shows off CGPA, wins multiple awards. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/munaezike, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: TikTok

UNILAG graduate flaunts her awards

Many of those who took to the comments page to praise her academic achievement also spoke about her beauty and her course.

@munaezike had taken to her TikTok page after winning major awards to declare herself a champion.

She wrote:

"CHAMP."

"Six years. One degree. Many sacrifices."

"Today I graduate with a BSc (Hons) in Pharmacology, Toxicology, and Drug Therapeutics, with a Distinction."

Graduate of University of Lagos shows off CGPA, wins multiple awards. Photo Source: Tiktok/munaezike

Source: TikTok

After she said this, she mentioned the CGPA she finished with from UNILAG and also celebrated herself for balancing education with several other activities in school.

@munaezike wrote:

"(4.2 CGPA) from the College of Medicine, Idi-Araba, LUTH, UNILAG, alongside pursuing a career in Interior Design.

"I’m proud of the balance, the discipline, and the resilience it took to get here. Here’s to growth, grace, and everything that comes next."

Her photos and achievements made her post go viral, and people immediately stormed the comments section of her page to celebrate her.

Reactions as UNILAG graduate displays CGPA

Sct. Oluwaseun shared:

"Congratulations 🔥Damn I can’t wait to give my all for my baby sister’s convocation pictures🥺Saving this asap🥰This is so beautiful."

tommy2009 added:

"Hello MUNA. Besides being very beautiful (in my opinion, you're the most beautiful in the world), you are very intelligent and cunning. You are very strong-willed, and you will succeed in all your fields of interest. You know who I am. Good luck MUNA. Rudy."

Oluwafeyisayo wrote:

"Pharmacology?? wow!! I'm also a pharmacology student at UNILAG. Congratulations."

Naj_on_the_go noted:

"The most beautiful girl. Congratulations."

Big Tee explained:

"I love to see baddies win 🥇 congratulations girl."

sunshine noted:

"Congratulations to you, stranger, for greater heights."

Absss shared:

"My friend the champion!! 👏🏽 Congratulations babesss."

maltykay wrote:

"Seen finally happy for you baby."

Dayo adxrd:

"Congratulations on your stunning achievements. Greater heights."

_glow.sa said:

"Your face is so perfect congratulations diva."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) made headlines after sharing her emotional experience with her CGPA. The graduate revealed that she cried on her convocation day because of the score she finished with at the university.

UNILAG graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a girl who finished school at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) is getting a lot of attention. She showed the score she got in school, and people are impressed.

She said she wrote JAMB three times and WAEC two times before she got into the university. She studied Chinese language at UNILAG and got a First Class CGPA of 4.72 out of 5.

Source: Legit.ng