Shop Owner Who Bought Big Freezer That Uses Solar Energy Mentions Price, Shows Battery She Installed
A shop owner mentioned how much she bought a big freezer that uses solar energy. She also showed the battery and solar installation for her shop.
Watch the TikTok video below:
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Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng