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Shop Owner Who Bought Big Freezer That Uses Solar Energy Mentions Price, Shows Battery She Installed
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Shop Owner Who Bought Big Freezer That Uses Solar Energy Mentions Price, Shows Battery She Installed

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read

A shop owner mentioned how much she bought a big freezer that uses solar energy. She also showed the battery and solar installation for her shop.

Shop Owner Who Bought Big Freezer That Uses Solar Energy Mentions Price, Shows Battery She Installed
Shop Owner Who Bought Big Freezer That Uses Solar Energy Mentions Price, Shows Battery She Installed
Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

also

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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