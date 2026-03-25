A student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has drawn people's attention to the long test questions that she received

The student mentioned that she was given just 45 minutes to answer the questions and posted question No. 2

She said that she was only able to finish question No. 1 and explained why in the viral TikTok video

A law student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, speaks out in anger after she was given a long question to answer in 30 minutes.

The young lady mentioned that she couldn't answer the question due to the short time allocated and was only able to answer question No. 1.

Student cries out after getting long test questions in 45 minutes at UNILAG. Right photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/remi.in.motion, Getty Images/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: TikTok

UNILAG students cry out over long questions

She posted a video of herself on TikTok holding the question paper she was given during the test.

According to her, this was a test and not an exam, but the test questions were set in the style of a real exam. She expected that there would be enough time to solve them—at least 2 hours, or 30 minutes for each question.

@remi.in.motion shared her frustration in the video.

Her statement:

"Being a law student in UNILAG is so demoralizing at times because what was this? This is a test question, by the way.

"This is no. 1, this is number 2. See how No. 2 is very long, and guess what, they said answer all in 45 minutes.

"These are exam-standard questions. Normally in exams, you get 2 hours, 30 minutes for each question. So if they give us exam-standard questions, why don't they just give us 1 hour or 1 hour and 30 minutes to do this? I'm so angry because not only is this question long, but it is also very confusing. Even till today, people are still arguing about what the correct answer is."

She spoke further in the video, explaining that she understood the question but didn't answer it because there wasn't enough time to do so.

UNILAG student frustrated over long test questions, shares video online. Photo Source: Tiktok/remi.in.motion

Source: TikTok

@remi.in.motion continued:

"I understood the question, but I didn't have the time to try my best. When I saw this question, I was not expecting it to come out. When I saw the question, all the cases that I had already read just flew out of my head; only the principles were left.

"By the time they said 10 minutes left, I had just finished no. 1. How will I do this in 10 minutes? I did not finish this test."

Her statement got the attention of many social media users, who shared their thoughts about what the UNILAG student said.

Reactions as UNILAG student posts question paper

Danlima of Lagos said:

"Omoh, I can relate oh, thank God I'm done, which course is this dear."

Kennydaniels explained:

"Hmmmmmm Omo faculty of law UNILAG you no try ooo, sorry Remi the crash out is valid."

SOMK added:

"Engineering trying to Be shocked."

bigzee001_ said:

"Sending you virtual hugs boo."

Imodje Divine Ovie said:

"Nah past question now."

ONLY JEWELRY VENDOR IN LAG wrote:

"I can relate….It’s annoying really."

justcall_meolamide_05 said:

"45 minutes lasu left the group chat."

Mario added:

"Nothing for you. no be you choose the course with your hand, still choose UNILAG?"

Oke Akinjide Adekola said:

"Problem questions are just annoying."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum celebrated completing her studies at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after seven years, overcoming many challenges. She sat for her year four exams in 2024 while eight months pregnant and returned with her baby in 2025 to take her final exams.

University student shares tough exam paper online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a final-year Biochemistry student at UNILAG caused a stir online after sharing a photo of her just-finished exam paper. She was excited because she is very close to graduating.

The exam was in Forensic Biochemistry and covered tough topics such as DNA profiling, enzyme tests, and how to study bodies after death. Students had two hours to answer 4 out of 6 questions.

Source: Legit.ng