A young Nigerian man who just completed his law studies at the University of Ibadan shared his latest achievement

He narrated how he bagged a high-paying scholarship to law school, sharing details about his application process

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate him on his achievement

A young man, Ugochukwu Chineke, celebrated as he recently bagged a scholarship to law school.

He opened up about how he heard about the scholarship and his experience after he applied.

University of Ibadan Graduate Bags Law School Sholarship, Shares Experience During Application

Source: UGC

UI law graduate bags law school scholarship

On his LinkedIn page, Ugochukwu Chineke said that he had to pass through four stages before getting the scholarship organised by Johnny Agim SAN (JASAN) foundation.

The law graduate noted that he went through four stages during the application.

He said in his LinkedIn post:

"JASAN SCHOLAR. Guys, I secured a law school scholarship. I am a JASAN scholar.

"I was in my 400 level, seated at the lounge in the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, when I saw the recipients of a particular Law School Scholarship. I felt really inspired and added it to my list upfront.

"Today, it feels good to say that the JASAN Law School Scholarship (the only and admittedly very competitive one I applied for) is really a dream come true.

"Excitingly, it is known to be the highest-paying seven-figure law school scholarship and also comes with mentorship and other valuable opportunities. I really appreciate my good friend Chisom Chukwuma, my ever caring lecturer-Mummy Afolasade ADEWUMI and my daddy-Prof. Sogbesan of the Onitsha Business School.

"Truly, I am reminded that “Mbuli elu doro Chukwu anyi anya”(Our God is a master of uplifting). I am a product of grace because He keeps decorating my life from time to time.

"After four grueling stages of essay writing, public speaking, statement writing, and needs assessment, and with only two days to the deadline, God’s mighty hand, wisdom, and direction were evident.

"Indeed, the Lord God is my strength, and He constantly makes me ride upon my high places. I will really like to thank our very own mentor Johnny Agim, SAN, Mrs Victoria Babadara and the entire team at JASAN FOUNDATION for this wonderful opportunity. I am really honored."

University of Ibadan Graduate Bags Law School Sholarship, Shares Experience During Application

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail UI law graduate's scholarship

Kingsley Oluwole Kikiowo said:

"Congratulations, brother."

Francis Adelore said:

"Congratulations brother."

Favour Akinpelu said:

"Congratulations my lord, well deserved."

Kabirat Ojo said:

"Congratulations. Well deserved."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng