A young lady who just completed her studies at the University of Delta, Agbor shared her grade after graduation

She made a first class degree and shared her unpleasant experience with a lecturer while celebrating her convocation

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully graduated from the University of Delta, Agbor.

She bagged a first class in Criminology and Security Studies, and went on to share her experience.

University of Delta student bags 1st class amid lecturer's threats, posts story. Photo: @runorstales2

Source: TikTok

University of Delta graduate celebrates first class degree

Identified as @runorstales2 on TikTok, the lady shared her ordeal in the hands of a lecturer who threatened that she would not graduate with a first class.

She wrote:

"After maining over 4.7 from 100l to 300l, a lecturer looked me in the eye and told me he would make sure I don't leave the school with first class.

"Did he try? Yes Did he succeed? No. They were days I cried myself to sleep, I prayed, I fasted, and at the end of the day, it ended in praise. Behold your youngest and most elegant first class graduate.

"FIRST CLASS GRADUATE B.Sc CRIMINOLOGY AND SECURITY STUDIES. BEST GRADUATING FEMALE."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UNIDEL's first class degree

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Big NaZy said:

Congratulations… I’ve always wanted to study your course but unfortunately my school doesn’t offer the course until I graduated and now they’ve started doing it

Her Bae Momma said:

For 100l CBT and pen on paper I'm scared of carry over lecturals are wicked

calix_aura said:

I'm yet to understand what cgpa actually is is it like a grading or...? anyways congratulations........The devil tried but your God came through for you

pretty angel said:

A 300level criminology Student. I claim. Congratulations dearie

Dibia Naomi Somtochukwu said:

congratulations.. I'll be finishing with a 2'1 pretty soon. it's not easyyyyy

nicky.bella07 said:

congratulations my love.God is always faithful greater heights to attain sweetheart

caramel07 said:

congratulations I claim good grades and first class for me amen

Anita said:

Congratulations Dear. I tap from this Good news

miss_m@ureen1 said:

Congratulations. I love ur testimony, and I'll have mine soon to share

HAIR EMPIRE (Owerri stylist) said:

Congratulations stranger. i tap from your grace

Student who was threatened by lecturer bags first class, shares emotional story. Photo: @runorstales2

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng