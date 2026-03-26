University of Delta student bags 1st class amid lecturer's threats, posts story.

University of Delta Student Who Was Threatened By Lecturer Bags First Class, Shares Story
- A young lady who just completed her studies at the University of Delta, Agbor shared her grade after graduation
- She made a first class degree and shared her unpleasant experience with a lecturer while celebrating her convocation
- Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement
A young lady celebrated as she successfully graduated from the University of Delta, Agbor.
She bagged a first class in Criminology and Security Studies, and went on to share her experience.
University of Delta graduate celebrates first class degree
Identified as @runorstales2 on TikTok, the lady shared her ordeal in the hands of a lecturer who threatened that she would not graduate with a first class.
She wrote:
"After maining over 4.7 from 100l to 300l, a lecturer looked me in the eye and told me he would make sure I don't leave the school with first class.
"Did he try? Yes Did he succeed? No. They were days I cried myself to sleep, I prayed, I fasted, and at the end of the day, it ended in praise. Behold your youngest and most elegant first class graduate.
"FIRST CLASS GRADUATE B.Sc CRIMINOLOGY AND SECURITY STUDIES. BEST GRADUATING FEMALE."
Watch her TikTok video below:
Reactions trail UNIDEL's first class degree
Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
Big NaZy said:
Congratulations… I’ve always wanted to study your course but unfortunately my school doesn’t offer the course until I graduated and now they’ve started doing it
Her Bae Momma said:
For 100l CBT and pen on paper I'm scared of carry over lecturals are wicked
calix_aura said:
I'm yet to understand what cgpa actually is is it like a grading or...? anyways congratulations........The devil tried but your God came through for you
pretty angel said:
A 300level criminology Student. I claim. Congratulations dearie
Dibia Naomi Somtochukwu said:
congratulations.. I'll be finishing with a 2'1 pretty soon. it's not easyyyyy
nicky.bella07 said:
congratulations my love.God is always faithful greater heights to attain sweetheart
caramel07 said:
congratulations I claim good grades and first class for me amen
Anita said:
Congratulations Dear. I tap from this Good news
miss_m@ureen1 said:
Congratulations. I love ur testimony, and I'll have mine soon to share
HAIR EMPIRE (Owerri stylist) said:
Congratulations stranger. i tap from your grace
In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng