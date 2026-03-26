A young lady who just completed her studies at the University of Delta, Agbor, shared her grade after graduation

She almost made a second-class upper and posted her cumulative grade point average (CGPA) while celebrating her convocation

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully graduated from the University of Delta, Agbor.

She shared how she almost bagged a second-class upper, as she displayed her cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

A University of Delta graduate who almost bagged a second-class upper posts her CGPA. Photo: /@_symplyzara

Source: TikTok

University of Delta graduate celebrates 2:2 degree

Identified as @_symplyzara on TikTok, the lady stated that she graduated with a second-class lower division.

She stated that her CGPA was 3.48, just 0.02 to reach second class upper.

Her video was captioned:

"Life didn't end when I graduated with 2:2 (second class lower division)."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail UNIDEL student's graduation post

faith Monica said:

"Am in 300l and my cgpa is 3:40 can I still meet up with second up final result."

favvie said:

"I cry bitterly everyday cos of my CGPA … currently in 2:2 how do I explain to my people that I’m trying my very best ….. I’m in my finals now and I don’t know how to go about it."

Phenomenal Ella said:

"I rejoice pass first class students when I graduated oooh, I was handling fellowship, business and school at the same time and with my kid sister in same school staying with me to cater for, all my prayers was to just graduate… as long as I no pay school fees again, I’m okay but that doesn’t make me less smart or less intelligent tho, life just happened and that also doesn’t mean my future is not bright, cause my future bright die."

Wizzy_adi said:

"I know shege wey I see before i graduate with that 3.94 CGPA . No first class in our department since 5 years, “history and international studies” some schools makes education easier but no be for my own oh. Them carry strictness for head."

Ihechi said:

"I don't know what fate awaits me. Mince is 2.46 and I have 4 semesters to graduate."

Survivor said:

"Congratulations.. the grade you graduated with doesn't worry matters just pray for divine connection and favor.. there are some destiny helpers yoh will meet and they won't even ask you what grade you graduate so far you went to school and a graduate.. Congratulations once again."

A UNIDEL student shared how she almost graduated with a second-class upper degree. Photo: /@_symplyzara

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng