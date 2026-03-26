A young Nigerian lady has gone viral as she finishes with a high CGPA from a popular Nigerian university

The young lady mentioned the total number of As and Bs she earned in several of the courses she took at the university

She gave a breakdown of the different awards she won and added a video showing the moments they were presented to her

A graduate of a popular Nigerian university who has 60 As and 15 Bs in her courses is trending online as she wins 3 awards. She also displayed the CGPA she finished with from the institution.

The young lady took to her social media page to celebrate herself after completing her degree at the university.

Graduate with 60 As and 15 Bs trends online for academic excellence. Photo Source: Tiktok/lady_m081

Source: TikTok

University graduate wins multiple awards

She attached a video to her TikTok page that detailed the different awards she won for her academic performance.

The video carried the description, which read:

"Overall Best Graduating Student, Department of Science Laboratory Technology, Faculty of Science."

"Overall Best Graduating Student, Chemistry."

"Recipient of the Association of Science Laboratory Technologists of Nigeria (ASLTON) Prize Award."

After mentioning the different awards she won, she spoke about her grades at each level and what she went through.

@lady_m081 added:

"Maintained a First-Class CGPA from 100L to 500L. Five years of consistent hard work and prayers. Five years of sleepless nights and silent tears. Five years of believing I could do it."

"Grateful to God Almighty for this successful milestone. AHMED-ZIKA MISTURA EMOSHOKE, B.Sc., Science Laboratory Technology. God did it."

Nigerian lady goes viral after finishing with high CGPA. Photo Source: Tiktok/lady_m081

Source: TikTok

DELSU graduate posts her CGPA

In another post, @lady_m081 mentioned the exact CGPA she finished with and her course:

The graduate of Delta State University (DELSU) wrote:

"Ahmed-Zika Emoshoke Mistura, B.Sc., B.SLT, AISLT, MNASLT."

"Best Graduating Student, Science Laboratory Technology, Class of 2025 (4.75/5.00). Grateful. Inducted. Certified. Ready for the next chapter.

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who wrote JAMB three times and WAEC twice, has gone viral after sharing her CGPA. She studied Chinese Studies at UNILAG and finished with a First Class, scoring 4.72 out of 5.0. She shared her journey on TikTok, explaining that it took six years instead of four, but with hard work and faith in Allah, she achieved her goal.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), who repeated SS2 and wrote JAMB four times, went viral after sharing his success. The man graduated with a First-Class degree in Civil Engineering and proudly showed off the prize he received at the university.

UNILAG graduate shares her results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, went viral after sharing her school results. She scored 306 in JAMB and got many As and Bs in her final year exams.

She said it was not easy to get into her course, Management Science. Her O-level subjects were not correct at first, and she had to wait longer than others to get admitted.

Source: Legit.ng