A Nigerian university lecturer has spoken after a 400-level student was unable to graduate after being found with 21 carryovers

The university student's case was discovered during result processing, leaving lecturers and advisers surprised by the student’s academic record

The lecturer used the case to speak with students to attend classes, complete assignments, and take their studies seriously

A Nigerian lecturer, Tosin Adesile, has sparked reactions online after sharing the story of a student who had multiple carryovers in the university.

In a trending video posted on TikTok on March 10, 2026, the lecturer recounted how a 400-level university student was unable to graduate with his peers after it was discovered that he had 21 carryovers.

A Nigerian lecturer speaks out after student had a lot of carryover. Photo credit: @felixdreal/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, the issue came to light during the preparation of graduation results for the final-year students, when all the academic records were reviewed.

He explained that lecturers and academic advisers were surprised when they found out about the student's number of failed courseS he had had throughout his stay in the university.

Nigerian lecturer advises after student's 21 carryover

The board began asking questions about how the student’s performance had declined to that level.

The lecturer noted that despite efforts by lecturers to support the student, he was not able to graduate with his colleagues. He also described the case as a lack of seriousness on the part of the student.

A Nigerian lecturer comments on a student who had 21 carryovers. Photo credit: @felixdreal/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Using the incident as a lesson, he advised university students to take their academics seriously and to act diligently in their studies.

He stressed the importance of attending classes, completing assignments, and staying consistent with schoolwork. According to him, even students who perform poorly in exams can still pass if they are active in other aspects of their coursework.

He said in the TikTok video:

"Today, I want to speak about what carryover did to one of my former students.

Last year, when we were preparing results for graduation, we could not process one of the 400-level students for graduation because we discovered that he had 21 carryovers.

So we now started asking questions from the level adviser and so on, 'Why did this guy's case degenerate to this level?' But unfortunately, lecturers were so magnanimous to him, but the boy was just, was just unserious.

So, what I'm saying in essence is that for you to graduate with your peers, you must avoid carryover. And how can you avoid carryover? If you attend classes, you do assignments, you do all those things... even if you have little mark in the exam, like 20 in the exam, you can still pass.

So please, avoid carryover. It is a road to futility where you are not going to produce anything."

Watch the video below:

Lecturer speaks on massive carryover claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian university lecturer Dr Tosin Adesile revealed that 65 of 80 students failed his course, sparking debate online.

He shared a TikTok video explaining that only 15 students passed with D to C grades after marking exam scripts.

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, some blamed poor teaching, while others accused students of not studying.

Source: Legit.ng